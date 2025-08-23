War 2 Box Office Collection Day 10 Early Updates: Hrithik's Film Sees Surge On Sat, Aims For 215Cr Today

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 10 Early Updates: It's Saturday today, and expectations are high for War 2. The film is anticipated to surpass its previous day's box office collection. On Friday (Day 9), War 2 collected Rs. 4 crore. Will it see a significant rise at the box office today? It is speculated that War 2 may cross the Rs. 215 crore mark by the end of the day. Let's take a look at how much War 2 has grossed so far on Saturday.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 9

Seeing a fall of 20%, War 2 grossed Rs. 4 crores on the 2nd Friday. On the 1st Friday, War 2 made an unbelievable collection of Rs. 57.85 crores. On the previous day (Thursday), War 2 stood at 5 crores India net box office collection.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 10 Early Updates

According to Sacnilk's report, War 2 has earned Rs. 3.14 crores at the box office on Day 10 (Saturday) as of 5.30 pm. This makes the total box office collection of the movie stand at Rs. 211.39 crores.

War 2 All Set To Beat Friday's Box Office Report

On Friday, War 2 made a collection of 4 crores. As per the early trends report today, War 2 is already set to leave behind the previous day's collection. We speculate that War 2 will be grossing somewhere around 5-6 crores by the end of the day or even more. Let us further wait for the day to end to see the final report.

War 2 Box Office Collection

Day 1- Rs. 52 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 57.85 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 33.25 Cr

Day 4- Rs. 32.65 Cr

Day 5- Rs. 8.75 Cr

Day 6- Rs. 9 Cr

Day 7- Rs. 5.75 Cr

Day 8- Rs. 5 Cr

Week 1- Rs. 204.25 Cr

Day 9- Rs. 4 Cr

Day 10- Rs. 3.14 Cr (as of 5.30 pm)

Total- Rs. 211.39 Cr

War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, stands as one of the most high-budget films in Indian cinema. As per a report by Filmibeat, the film has been made on a staggering budget of Rs. 400 crore, making it a major investment for YRF's Spy Universe. The budget reflects the film's grand scale, international locations, heavy VFX work, and a star-studded cast. With such a massive production cost, the stakes are high for War 2 to deliver not only action and spectacle but also solid box office numbers to justify its massive financial backing.