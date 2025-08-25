War 2 Box Office Day 11: Hrithik's Film Maintains Steady Hold But FAILS To Touch 225Cr During 2nd Weekend



War 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR have collaborated with each other for the first time in War 2 and the audience can't keep calm about it. Touted to be an action thriller, War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and also features Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Ashutosh Rana. For the uninitiated, War 2 is the much awaited sequel to the 2019 release War. In fact, it is the sixth installment in YRF's Spy Universe series, following films like Ek Tha Tiger and Pathaan. On the other hand, as Jr NTR forayed into Bollywood with War 2, the movie has emerged as one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Interestingly, War 2 also marks Hrithik's first collaboration with Kiara Advani and dynamic chemistry has captivated audiences along with setting the screens on fire. Moreover, War 2 also included an intriguing confrontation between Hrithik and RRR star Jr NTR which has got the fans brimming with an opinion. Despite the buzz surrounding its release, War 2 received mixed reviews and had the lowest opening in the Spy Universe series. In fact, it even failed to pick up pace during the second weekend.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 11

War 2, a film available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, amassed Rs 6.6 crores on its day 11 which was the second Sunday. The breakdown of this collection includes Rs 5.65 crores from the Hindi version, Rs 0.1 crore from Tamil, and Rs 0.85 crore from Telugu. After eleven days in theatres, War 2's total earnings reached Rs 221.10 crores. This sum includes Rs 164.75 crores from the Hindi version, Rs 1.9 crores from Tamil, and Rs 54.29 crores from Telugu.

War 2 Second Weekend Collection

With a collection of Rs 6.25cr on second Saturday and Rs 6.6cr on second Sunday, the total weekend collection of War 2 turns out to be Rs 12.85cr (including Rs 11.05cr in Hindi, Rs 0.2cr in Tamil and Rs 1.6cr in Telugu)

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 12 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, War 2 is expected to see a significant dip in numbers today (day 12/ second Monday). The movie is expected to inch close to Rs 225cr today including all languages.

Meanwhile, War 2, despite a slow performance, has emerged as Hrithik Roshan's highest grosser post COVID 19 after beating the 2024 release Fighter