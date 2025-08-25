War 2 Box Office Collection Day 12 Early Updates: Hrithik Roshan's Film Might See Over 50% Fall On 2nd Mon

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 12 Early Updates: War 2 is now seeing a slight decline at the box office. The Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR starrer grossed over Rs. 200 crores in its first week. But will the momentum continue in Week 2? As of now, War 2 is expected to witness a significant drop this week. Interestingly, on its second Saturday, the film saw a surprising rise of over 60%, followed by a modest 11% increase on Sunday. However, with today being Monday, a noticeable dip in collections is expected. Let's take a look at how much War 2 has earned so far on Monday:

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 11 (Sunday)

War 2 saw somewhere around 11.5% rise at the box office on Sunday after witnessing an over 60% rise on Saturday. The movie grossed Rs. 7.25 crores on the 2nd Sunday. This might not be even half the amount grossed by the movie on the 1st Sunday, but it is still a better number than Week 2. As of Day 11's (2nd Sunday) collection, War 2 stands at a total collection of 222 crores.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 12 Early Updates

As per Sacnilk's reports, War 2 has earned Rs. 0.77 crores on Day 12 (2nd Monday) as of 5 pm. This makes the total box office collection of War 2 stand at Rs. 222.77 crores as per today's early trends.

Will War 2 Manage To Gross Half As Sunday Today?

On Sunday, War 2 collected Rs. 7.25 crores. However, with a significant drop expected on Monday, it remains uncertain whether the film will even manage to earn half of Sunday's total. Seeing the previous weekday's trends, we speculate grossing3-4 crores will be a little too difficult for War 2 today.

War 2 Box Office Collection

Day 1- Rs. 52 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 57.85 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 33.25 Cr

Day 4- Rs. 32.65 Cr

Day 5- Rs. 8.75 Cr

Day 6- Rs. 9 Cr

Day 7- Rs. 5.75 Cr

Day 8- Rs. 5 Cr

Week 1- Rs. 204.25 Cr

Day 9- Rs. 4 Cr

Day 10- Rs. 6.5 Cr

Day 11- Rs. 7.25 Cr

Day 12- Rs. 0.77 Cr (as of 5 pm)

Total- Rs. 222.77 Cr (early trends)

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 11 Report

India net box office collection- Rs. 222 Cr

Worldwide box office collection- Rs. 340.15 Cr

Overseas box office collection- Rs. 75 Cr

India gross box office collection- Rs. 265.15 Cr

War 2 Occupancy Report Today (Sunday)

Morning shows- 5.84%

Afternoon shows- 8.26%

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, is one of the most anticipated action thrillers of the year and comes with a massive production budget. According to Filmibeat, the estimated budget of War 2 is around Rs. 250 crores, making it one of the costliest films in the YRF Spy Universe. The high budget covers extensive action sequences, international shooting locations, top-tier VFX, and star-studded salaries. With such a big investment, the film is expected to perform exceptionally well at the box office. Fans and trade experts are now closely watching whether War 2 can meet or exceed expectations.