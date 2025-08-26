War 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Hrithik’s Film Sees 70% Dip On 2nd Monday; Fails To Touch 225Cr

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan in the lead, has been eagerly awaited by audiences this year. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it serves as a sequel to the 2019 hit "War," which starred Hrithik and Tiger Shroff. This action thriller also includes Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, Anil Kapoor, and Varun Badola in key roles and is produced by Aditya Chopra's YRF. To note, the movie marks the sixth instalment in YRF's spy universe following films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Tiger 3, and Pathaan.

Interestingly, War 2 marks Jr NTR's debut in Bollywood making it a key element of the film and creating immense buzz in the Telugu belt. War 2 also features Hrithik's first on-screen pairing with Kiara Advani, whose chemistry has been well-received by fans. Despite the anticipation, War 2 did not meet expectations set by its predecessor. After a slight hike during the opening weekend, War 2 witnessed a massive dip in numbers on the second Monday

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 12

According to a report published in Sacnilk, War 2 saw a dip of over 70% in numbers on day 12 (second Monday), wherein it minted Rs 2.15cr. To note, War 2 failed to touch Rs 2cr on second Monday in the Hindi belt and earned Rs 1.75cr along with Rs 0.05cr in Tamil and Rs 0.35cr in Telugu belt. As a result, while War 2's total collection after 12 days turned out to be Rs 224.15cr, included Rs 166.5cr in Hindi, Rs 1.95cr in Tamil and Rs 54.64cr in Telugu

War 2 Mints Less Than Half Of War On Second Monday

As War 2 has been witnessing a box office clash with its prequel War, this Ayan Mukerji directorial has failed to mint half of Tiger Shroff starrer. For the uninitiated, War had minted Rs 4.75cr on its second Monday post release.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 13 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, War 2 is expected to see another dip in numbers today (day 13/ second Tuesday) as it crosses Rs 225cr in India.

Interestingly, War 2 has minted a strong box office clash with Rajinikanth starrer Coolie which has been helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and also features a cameo by Aamir Khan.