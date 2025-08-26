War 2 Box Office Collection Day 13 Early Updates: Will Hrithik's Film Hit New Low Today? Check Today's Report

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 13 Early Updates: War 2 managed to surpass Chhaava, one of the highest-grossing films of 2025, on its opening day. Over the first weekend, War 2 also gave tough competition to Vicky Kaushal's film. However, once the weekdays began, it struggled to maintain the momentum that Chhaava had built. While Vicky Kaushal's film continued to earn in double digits throughout the first week, the Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR starrer saw a significant drop, with collections falling to single digits.

War 2 saw a whopping 70% fall at the box office on 2nd Monday. The movie hit the never-seen lowest point, earning Rs. 2.15 crores on Monday. Let us take a look at how much War 2 has grossed so far on Tuesday:

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 13 Early Updates

According to Sacnilk's report, War 2 has grossed Rs. 0.7 crores at the box office on Day 13 (2nd Tuesday) as of 4 pm. This made the total box office collection of War 2 stand at Rs. 225.2 crores.

Will War 2 Hit New Low Today?

War 2 is expected to see a further fall today on Tuesday. The movie saw over 70% fall on 2nd Monday. Falling the previous day's trend, War 2 is expected to see a further fall today. However, we expect War 2 to make over 1 crore on 2nd Tuesday. Let us further wait for the final report to come by the end of the day.

War 2 Box Office Collection

Day 1- Rs. 52 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 57.85 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 33.25 Cr

Day 4- Rs. 32.65 Cr

Day 5- Rs. 8.75 Cr

Day 6- Rs. 9 Cr

Day 7- Rs. 5.75 Cr

Day 8- Rs. 5 Cr

Week 1- Rs. 204.25 Cr

Day 9- Rs. 4 Cr

Day 10- Rs. 6.85 Cr

Day 11- Rs. 7.25 Cr

Day 12- Rs. 2.15 Cr

Day 13- Rs. 0.7 Cr (as of 4 pm)

Total- Rs. 225.2 Cr (early trends)

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 12 Report

India net box office collection- Rs. 224.5 Cr

Worldwide box office collection- Rs. 343.75 Cr

Overseas box office collection- Rs. 75.5 Cr

India gross box office collection- Rs. 268.25 Cr

War 2 Budget

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, is one of the most anticipated action films of 2025 and also one of the most expensive. According to a report by Filmibeat, the film has been made on a massive budget of around Rs. 250 crore. With high-octane action sequences, international locations, and top-tier VFX, the film promises a grand cinematic experience. The producers have spared no expense in making it a visual spectacle. As expectations soar, fans and trade analysts alike are eager to see whether War 2 will justify its massive investment and emerge as a blockbuster at the box office.

War 2 Storyline

War 2 takes the high-octane action of its predecessor film, War, to a whole new level, blending espionage, betrayal, and global stakes into one gripping narrative. The story picks up years after the events of the first film, with Hrithik Roshan's character, Kabir, now a rogue agent operating in the shadows. When a mysterious threat emerges from the East, the Indian intelligence agency is forced to collaborate with a foreign operative played by Jr. NTR, a skilled but unpredictable spy with his own dark past. As the two heroes collide and eventually unite, secrets unravel that challenge their loyalties and redefine their missions. War 2 isn't just about action, it delves into the psychological cost of patriotism and the thin line between hero and traitor. With double-crosses, international conspiracies, and emotionally charged moments, the film promises to be a powerful blend of intense storytelling and blockbuster spectacle that expands YRF's spy universe.