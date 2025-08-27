War 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Hrithik’s Film Sees Hike; Crosses 225Cr Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: After winning hearts as a fighter pilot in Fighter last year, as Hrithik Roshan came with War 2 recently, the audience couldn't keep at all. The movie, which is Hrithik's first release of 2025, is an action thriller which is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. War 2 is the sequel of 2019 release War which featured Hrithik and Tiger Shroff in the lead. In fact, Hrithik and Ashutosh Rana have reprised their roles of Kabir Dhaliwal and Colonel Sunil Luthra respectively. To note, War 2 also features Jr NTR, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor in the lead

For the uninitiated, War 2 happens to be the sixth addition to YRF's spy universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Tiger 3 and Pathaan. Marking Jr NTR's big Bollywood debut, the RRR star's interesting face off with Hrithik has been the talk of the town ever since War 2 was announced. On the other hand, War 2 also grabbed a lot of eyeballs for Hrithik's fresh and sizzling chemistry with Kiara as the movie marked their first collaboration on the big screen. Touted to be one of the most anticipated releases of 2025, War 2 did release amid massive buzz but opened to a mixed response. While fans weren't pleased with the storyline, War 2 emerged as the lowest opener of the spy universe.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 13

Interestingly, after witnessing a massive dip in numbers, War 2 witnessed a hike in numbers on day 13 (second Tuesday) ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi wherein the action thriller minted Rs 2.76cr across all languages. To note, War 2 raked in Rs 2.5cr in Hindi and Rs 26 lakhs in Telugu. As a result, War 2 made a total collection of Rs 169cr in Hindi and Rs 54.9cr in Telugu while the overall collection of the movie stands at Rs 227.26cr after 13 days of release

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 14 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, as it is Ganesh Chaturthi today, War 2 is expected to maintain a steady at the box office and the movie is expected to touch Rs 230cr today (day 14/ second Wednesday). In fact, War 2 is likely to mint Rs 30cr in week 2 at the box office.

Interestingly, War 2 has been witnessing a box office clash with Rajinikanth starrer Coolie. Earlier, during his docu series The Roshans, Hrithik recalled his experience of working with Rajinikanth and stated, "I had no idea that I was standing with the greatest legend of all time. For me, he was Rajni uncle. I used to talk to him like, 'Yeah, no.'... I had my way with him He was so gentle and so giving. Whenever I messed up a shot, my grandfather used to cut the shot. And Rajni sir used to take the blame, saying, 'Sorry, sorry, sorry. My fault.' "But it was my fault. Every single time I made a mistake, Rajni sir took the blame so that a child would not get conscious. So it was incredible".