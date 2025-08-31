War 2 Box Office Collection Day 18 Early Updates: Hrithik's Film Falls Short Of 235 Crore Mark On Sunday

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 18 Early Updates: War 2 had a strong opening at the box office, earning over Rs. 100 crores in just two days. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, the film has now entered its third week, and the box office collections have noticeably slowed down. However, since today is Sunday, a rise in numbers is expected. On its third Saturday, War 2 witnessed an impressive 75% increase in collections. Let's take a look at how much War 2 has grossed at the box office so far this Sunday.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 17 (3rd Saturday)

War 2 saw a rise of 76.92% at the box office. It grossed Rs. 1.15 crores on the 3rd Saturday (Day 17). This made the total box office collection of War 2 stand at Rs. 233.05 crores.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 18 Early Updates

According to Sacnilk's reports, War 2 has grossed Rs. 0.98 crores at the box office on Day 18 (3rd Sunday) as of 8 pm. This makes the total box office collection of War 2 stand at Rs. 234.03 crores.

How Much Will War 2 Gross Today (Sunday)?

War 2 is struggling to cross the Rs. 1 crore mark on daily basis. Despite a significant jump of over 75%, the film earned only around Rs. 1.15 crores on Saturday. It is expected that War 2 might end Sunday's collections at approximately Rs. 1.5 crores. However, we will have to wait for the day to conclude and the final figures to be released.

According to Filmibeat, War 2 was produced on a hefty budget of approximately Rs. 350 crores, making it one of the most expensive films in recent times. The budget covers high-end production values, including elaborate action sequences, state-of-the-art visual effects, and top-tier star salaries for Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. A significant portion was also invested in marketing and promotions to create a pan-India buzz. With such a massive investment, expectations are high for the film to perform exceptionally well at the box office. The producers are banking on the star power and action-packed narrative to recover the substantial budget.