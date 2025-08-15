War 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Hrithik’s Film To See Hike; Will It Cross 100Cr Today? | EXCL

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Hrithik Roshan, who last graced the screen in 2024 with Fighter, has returned to cinemas after a year and a half. His latest film, War 2, has been eagerly awaited by fans since its announcement. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this action thriller is the sequel to the 2019 hit War, which starred Hrithik alongside Tiger Shroff. War 2 introduces Jr NTR to Bollywood audiences, marking his debut in the industry. His on-screen confrontation with Hrithik Roshan is a highlight of the film.

To note, War 2 also features Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor in significant roles. Notably, this project is Hrithik's first collaboration with Kiara Advani, and their new pairing has sparked interest among viewers. Despite the anticipation surrounding War 2, it received mixed reactions from audiences upon release. While some praised the action sequences and performances, others felt it didn't live up to expectations. And now there have been speculations about how it will fare at the box office during the second day of release

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

According to a report published in Sacnilk, War 2 made a collection of Rs 52.5 crores (including Rs 29 crores in Hindi, Rs 25 lakhs in Tamil and Rs 23.25 crores in Telugu)

War 2 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction

In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat, film business expert Rohit Jaiswal stated that War 2 is expected to see around 50% growth in collection today (day 2/ first Friday) on the occasion of Independence day. He asserted that War 2 likely to rake in Rs 45 crores in Hindi domain today. Looks like War 2 is expected to cross Rs 70 crore mark in the Hindi belt on second day

Will War 2 Cross 100Cr In India Today?

On the other hand, War 2 is expected to see a good hold at the box office on the second day of release and there are sepculations if the movie will enter the coveted Rs 100cr club today. As per Rohit Jaiswal, War 2 is likely to make a total collection of Rs 80-90 crores in two days.

Meanwhile, War 2 has opened to shocking reviews in India and the critics have termed it as the weakest film of YRF's Spy Universe. To note, War 2 is the sixth installment of the spy universe after Ek Tha Tiger, War, Tiger Zinda Hai, Pathaan and Tiger 3.