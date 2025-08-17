War 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 (Updated): Hrithik Roshan-Jr. NTR's Film DROPS, Fails To Cross...

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 (Updated): I never saw a craze like War 2 before its release. It reminded me of the buzz before Shah Rukh Khan made a roaring comeback with Pathaan in 2023. Pathaan swayed the audience towards the cinema halls, breaking several records. The trade experts expected War 2 to emerge as the highest opening film in the spy universe, but it failed to even beat War on the first day.

NO MEDIA PROMOTIONS FOR WAR 2- HIT OR FLOP IDEA

YRF's 'fewer promotions' and 'no media interviews' strategy for War 2 surprised the industry. After the success of Saiyaara, the leading production house decided to not overexpose their stars through media interactions. This strategy didn't yield results as the numbers didn't match the standard set by the previous thrillers in the YRF spy universe.

A reliable industry source earlier told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Following the success of Saiyaara, YRF has opted for a different marketing strategy. They have decided to not overexpose the stars in media interviews or interaction with social media influencers. The marketing team and the creative team have joined forces to ensure a smooth flow of promotions, where nothing is overexposed. This worked in favour of Saiyaara, and they are now hoping to replicate the same for War 2."

WAR 2 DAY 3 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION (UPDATED) IN ALL LANGUAGES

War 2 released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil on August 14. Considering the movie starred two superstars from north and south, the industry predicted that it would smash all the records. However, the prediction turned out to be wrong.

War 2 barely managed to earn half of what War earned in Hindi on the opening day. After witnessing a rise in numbers on the second day due to the Independence Day 2025 holiday, Ayan Mukerji's film saw a fall in figures on the third day.

According to Sacnilk's latest estimates, the movie collected over Rs 33 crore in all the languages. This is a sharp fall when compared to Rs 57.35 crore collection on Friday.

While War 2 has to pass the Sunday and Monday test to solidify its positioning among the spy universe, Coolie is working its magic like a charm at the box office. Rajinikanth has spilled his magic on the silver screen.