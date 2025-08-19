War 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 Early Updates: Hrithik's Film Sees VERY Slow Growth, Fails To Earn Even 5Cr

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 Early Updates: War 2 saw its first huge fall at the box office on 1st Monday. The collection dropped by over 70%. Will the same drop continue to follow in the weekday? It seems like there will be a dry period for War 2 for sometime since it is a weekday. But, we expect a significant rise at the box office in the coming weekend. Will War 2 hit 200 crores today? Let us take a look at how much War 2 has grossed at the box office on Tuesday so far:

According to Sacnilk's report, War 2 has grossed Rs. 2.42 crores at the box office on Day 6 (1st Tuesday). This makes the total box office of War 2 stand at Rs. 185.67 crores.

Will War 2 Hit 200 Crores Today?

Maybe, not! If it had been the weekend, hitting 200 crores would have been possible. Since it's a weekday, we can not expect much rise in the numbers. War 2 might hardly inch close to 190 crores, but not cross it. However, let us further wait for the day to end and the final report to arrive.

Day 1 (Thursday)- Rs. 52 Cr

Day 2 (Friday)- Rs. 57.35 Cr

Day 3 (Saturday)- Rs. 33.25 Cr

Day 4 (Sunday)- Rs. 32.15 Cr

Day 5 (Monday)- Rs. 8.5 Cr

Day 6 (Tuesday)- Rs. 2.42 Cr (as of 4 pm)

Total- Rs. 185.67 Cr (early trends)

Hrithik Roshan recently talked about his body transformation in War 2 in an interview with Health Shots. Talking about his classic hero figure, Hrithik said, "The core objective was to elevate the character, not reinvent him." He added, "We wanted to retain the iconic silhouette but bring more mass, more strength, and a more imposing screen presence. That meant bigger delts, fuller arms, and a tapered waist to exaggerate the V-taper, the classic hero proportion."