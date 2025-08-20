War 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 Early Updates: Hrithik Roshan's Film Set To Cross 200Cr Today

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 Early Updates: War 2 has been making a strong impact at the box office. On Day 1, it broke all the records by grossing Rs. 84 crores at the worldwide box office. It left behind the original movie, which earned only 78 crores globally on its release date. Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's film has successfully become the highest-grossing film so far in 2025. Today will mark the completion of 7 days for the movie. Will War 2 finally hit 200 crores at the box office today? Let us take a look at the report below:

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 Early Updates

According to Sacnilk's report, War 2 has grossed Rs. 3.11 crores at the box office on Day 7 (Wednesday) as of 3 pm. This makes the total box office collection of War 2 stand at Rs. 196.61 crores as per today's early trends.

Will War 2 Hit 200 Crore Today?

200 crore milestone seems to be possible for War 2. Seeing the previous day's trend, War 2 is expected to gross 8-9 crores today as well. If the same happen, then War 2 will surely hit 200 crores.

Will War 2 Beat War?

As of Day 7, War reportedly earned Rs. 208.05 crores. War 2 might not be able to beat the original movie and end up grossing somewhere around 202-203 crores by the end of Day 7. Let us further wait for the day to end and the final report to arrive.

War 2 Box Office Collection So Far

Day 1- Rs. 52 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 57.85 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 33.25 Cr

Day 4- Rs. 32.65 Cr

Day 5- Rs. 8.75 Cr

Day 6- Rs. 9 Cr

Day 7- Rs. 3.11 Cr (as of 4 pm)

Total- Rs. 196.61 Cr (early trends)

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, released in theatres on 14 August 2025 and is now set to arrive on OTT soon. As per Filmibeat, streaming giant Netflix has bought the digital rights for a huge amount of Rs. 250 crore, which could even go up to Rs. 300 crore depending on how well the film performs. The movie is expected to start streaming by October 2025, following the usual gap of about eight weeks after its theatrical release. Netflix is making big moves to bring major Bollywood films to its platform, and War 2 is one of the most expensive deals so far. With strong buzz, big stars, and being part of the popular YRF Spy Universe, this release is highly awaited by fans. As per Filmibeat, War 2's digital rights was sold to Netflix for Rs. 250 crore