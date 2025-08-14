War 2 Box Office Collection: Hit Or Flop, Budget, Records; Everything To Know About Hrithik-Jr NTR's Film

War 2 Hit Or Flop: Fans of Hrithik Roshan are thrilled as he gears up for his first film release of the year. We are talking about War 2. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this film marks Jr NTR's big Bollywood debut. Produced by YRF, War 2 also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Ashutosh Rana alongside Hrithik. The movie, which is the sequel to the 2019 release War, has generated significant anticipation among audiences due to its star-studded lineup and intriguing storyline.

The collaboration between Hrithik and Kiara marks their first on-screen pairing, and their chemistry has already got the tongues wagging. Additionally, Hrithik's face off with Jr NTR has also heightened excitement for an epic showdown in cinemas. In fact, the duo will also be locking horns on the dance floor. As War 2 has managed to create a massive buzz, there have been speculations about when this Hrithik-Jr NTR starrer will be a hit at the box office.

War 2 Budget

According to a report published in Koimoi, War 2 is made with an impressive budget over Rs 300cr. The movie has been shot in Spain's Salamanca, Abu Dhabhi, Mumbai and Italy's Venice, Lake Como, Naples, Tuscany, Sorrento Peninsula, and the Amalfi Coast

War 2 Box Office Collection

In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat, film business expert Rohit Jaiswal stated that War 2 is expected to make an opening day collection of around Rs 35 crores in the Hindi belt

War 2 Box Office Records

If the box office predictions are to be believed, War 2 will record the highest opening day collection of 2025. Besides, it will emerge as Hrithik Roshan's highest opening day collection after COVID 19 and second highest opener after War. On the other hand, War 2 will record Kiara's highest opener of all times.

Will War 2 Be A Hit?

So far, War 2 has managed to have a buzz among the fans with intriguing trailer, chartbuster songs and mixed reviews. And while the action thriller is eyeing an impressive start at the box office, the movie will have to cross its budget to be a hit and fans are quite hopeful for the same. However, the exact results will depend on how War 2 will fare at the box office in the coming days.