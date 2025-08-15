War 2 Box Office Day 1 (Hindi): Hrithik’s Film FAILS To Beat War; Records YRF Spy Universe’s Lowest Opener

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 (Hindi): Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in 2024 release Fighter, is back on the big screen after 1.5 years and his massive fan following can't keep calm about it. We are talking about his recent release War 2 which has been one of the most anticipated releases of 2025. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is an action thriller and happens to be the much awaited sequel to the 2019 release War which had Hrithik and Tiger Shroff in the lead.

While Kabir reprised the role of Kabir Dhaliwal in the movie, War 2 also feautred Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor in the lead. To note, War 2 marked Jr NTR's big Bollywood debut and his face off with Hrithik Roshan has been one of the key elements of the movie. On the other hand, War 2 also marked Hrithik's first collaboration with Kiara and their fresh chemistry has got the tongues wagging. However, despite the massive buzz, War 2 failed to win hearts and opened to mixed reviews at the box office

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 (Hindi)

According to a report published in Sacnilk, War 2 made a collection of Rs 29 crores in the Hindi belt on the opening day (day 1/ first Thursday).

War 2 Beats Housefull 5 On Day 1

Interestingly, War 2 has managed to beat the opening day collection of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara (Rs 21.5cr) and Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 (Rs 24 crores) and emerged as the second highest opener of 2025 after Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

War 2 Fails To Beat War On Opening Day

To note with a collection of Rs 29 crores on day 1, War 2 failed to beat the opening day collection of War in the Hindi belt which was around Rs 51.60 crores. This isn't all. War 2 also emerged as the lowest opener of YRF's Spy Universe in the Hindi domain

War 2 Day 1 Collection (Hindi+Telugu+Tamil)

On the other hand, War 2 witnessed an impressive start in Telugu belt and minted Rs 23.25 crores. In fact, the total collection of War 2 (Hindi+Telugu+Tamil) emerged as Rs 52.5 crores (Rs 29cr + Rs 23.25cr + Rs 0.25cr)

Meanwhile, talking about his Bollywood debut, Jr NTR emphasised, "This is not a movie, as everybody is saying, of NTR going into Hindi cinema. But this is equally Hrithik sir coming into Telugu cinema. Everybody, each and every fan of mine who is here, everybody who hasn't been here will take you to their hearts, will take care of you sir. This is my promise. They will keep you in their hearts. Your responsibility is ours. Thank you, sir, all the sweetness, greatness and kindness".