War 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Hrithik’s Film Maintains Hold On Ganesh Chaturthi But Fails To Touch 230Cr

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead, has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. After all, this action drama is one of the most awaited sequel to the 2019 release War which had featured Hrithik and Tiger Shroff in the lead. Interestingly, War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and marks Hrithik's first collaboration with the filmmaker. This isn't all. War 2 also marks Jr NTR's much talked about debut in Bollywood which certainly has been making heads turn ever since it was announced.

Apart from Hrithik and Jr NTR, War 2 also features Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana and Varun Badola in the lead. To note, Hrithik and Ashutosh Rana were seen reprising their respective roles of Kabir Dhaliwal and Colonel Sunil Luthra in War 2. Touted to be the sixth addition to the spy universe after Ek Tha, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3, War 2 made headlines for Hrithik and Jr NTR's action sequences and the Super 30 actor's sizzling chemistry with Kiara. As the trio shared the screen for the first time, high expectations were pinned for War 2 but the movie failed to live up to them. In fact, War 2 has been struggling at the box office after the opening weekend

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 14

According to a report published in Sacnilk, War 2 saw a slight dip in numbers and minted Rs 2.55cr on day 14 (second Wednesday) amid Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. This included Rs 1.99cr in Hindi and Rs 56 lakhs in Telugu). This took the overall collection of the movie to Rs 229.80cr (including Rs 170.99cr in Hindi and Rs 55.46cr in Telugu) after 14 days of release

War 2 Week 2 Collection

Interestingly, War 2, which minted Rs 201.25cr in week 1, was seen struggling significantly at the box office during week 2. The movie has made a total collection of Rs 30.55cr in week 2 at the box office. This included Rs 25.74cr in Hindi and Rs 4.36cr in Telugu.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 15 Prediction

War 2 is expected to see another dip in numbers but will be crossing Rs 230cr mark in India today (day 15/ third Thursday).

It will be interesting to see if War 2 will be able to hold the fort as Param Sundari is set to hit the theatres tomorrow.