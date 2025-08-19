War 2 Box Office Day 5: Hrithik-Jr. NTR's Film Sees Over 70% Fall On 1st Mon, Still Beats 'Bang Bang'

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: War 2 has been making records at the box office ever since its release. Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's film released in the theaters on August 14, 2025. It made the record by grossing 100 crores in just 2 days. Now, the movie is inching towards hitting 200 crores at the box office. On the other hand, Rajinikanth's film Coolie made the record by grossing over 200 crores at the India net box office as of Monday. Let us take a look at how much exactly War 2 grossed on Monday:

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk's report, War 2 has grossed Rs. 8.50 crores at the box office on Day 5 (1st Monday). Modnay's box office collection of War 2 happens to be the lowest so far. The movie saw a huge drop of 73.87% on Monday when compared with Sunday. Monday's collection makes the total India net box office collection of War 2 stand at Rs. 183.25 crores.

Despite HUGE Drop War 2 Beats Bang Bang

War 2 saw a huge drop on 1st Monday. The movie did not even manage to earn in 2 digits. Despite the concerning number, War 2 managed to beat the lifetime collection of Bang Bang. Hrithik Roshan's film Bang Bang has earned Rs. 181.03 crores at the India net box office. And as of Monday, War 2 has earned Rs. 183.25 crores, therefore beating Bang Bang's lifetime India net collection.

War 2 Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Thursday)- Rs. 52 Cr

Day 2 (Friday)- Rs. 57.35 Cr

Day 3 (Saturday)- Rs. 33.25 Cr

Day 4 (Sunday)- Rs. 32.15 Cr

Day 5 (Monday)- Rs. 8.50 Cr

Total- Rs. 183.25 Cr