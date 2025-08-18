War 2 Box Office Day 5: Hrithik’s Film Struggles For Footfalls On Monday; Fails To Earn 1Cr In Morning Shows

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 (Morning Trends): Kiara Advani has been all over the headlines lately and rightfully so. After all, she is here with the second release of the year with War 2 and her fans can't keep calm. The new mommy of the town, who had recently welcomed a baby girl with Sidharth Malhotra, was seen romancing Hrithik Roshan in War 2 and their sizzling chemistry has left everyone mighty impressed. For the uninitiated, War 2 has been an action thriller which is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and also features Jr NTR, Varun Badola, Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor.

For the uninitiated, War 2 is the much awaited sequel to 2019 War and Hrithik has reprised his role of Kabir Dhaliwal in the new action thriller. On the other hand, Jr NTR, who made his debut in Bollywood, was seen playing the role of a special unit officer in War 2 and his face off with Hrithik has been one of the most exciting elements of the movie. Despite receiving mixed reviews, War 2 witnessed a decent start, however, it failed to pick up pace during the weekend. And now, there have been speculations about the first Monday test of War 2

War 2 (Hindi) Occupancy Day 5 (Morning Shows)

As per Sacnilk, War 2, which recorded an occupancy of 16.24% on first Sunday morning (day 4), saw a dip of over 48% in footfalls on Monday during the morning shows. In fact, War 2 recorded an occupancy of 8.33% in Hindi belt on Monday (day 5). And while War 2 has been witnessing a box office clash with Rajinikanth's Coolie, this Hrithik starrer has been maintaining a lead over Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial in footfalls as well as Coolie recorded a footfall of 6.30% in Hindi belt during the morning shows today.

War 2 Morning Occupancy Day 5 (Telugu)

On the other hand, War 2 recorded a footfall of 15.22% in Telugu on the first Monday during morning shows. Interestingly, War 2 failed to beat Coolie in the Telugu belt as Rajinikanth starrer recorded an occupancy of 16.50% today.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 (Morning Trend)

The low footfalls have certainly impacted the box office as War 2 seems to have slowed down on Monday morning. As per Sacnilk, this Ayan Mukerji directorial failed to earn Rs 1 cr during morning shows and had made a collection of Rs 0.79 crores until 1 PM today.

It will be interesting to see if War 2 will be able to pick up pace during the evening shows.