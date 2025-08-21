War 2 Box Office Day 7: Hrithik's Film Struggles To Earn 6 Cr In A Day; Fails To Touch 200 Cr In Week 1

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Hrithik Roshan has been a versatile actor who never fails to light up the screen every time he takes over it. And while Bollywood's Greek God has given us several iconic movie, he is all over the headlines lately for his recent release War 2. Touted to be an action thriller, War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 release War and the movie is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. With Hrithik reprising his role as Kabir Dhaliwal, War 2 has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Interestingly, War 2 is the new installment to YRF's spy universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, Pathaan and War. Apart from Hrithik, War 2 also features Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana and Varun Badola. While Hrithik is seen romancing Kiara for the first time in War 2, the action thriller also marks Jr NTR debut into Bollywood. In fact, Hrithik and Jr NTR fight sequences were one of the key elements of the show. However, despite massive buzz, War 2 failed to live upto the expectations and recorded the lowest opening of the spy universe.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 7

According to a report published in Sacnilk, War 2 witnessed a significant dip in numbers on day 7 (first Wednesday) wherein it minted Rs 5.59cr. This took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 199.09cr after week 1.

War 2 (Hindi) Week 1 Collection

Interestingly, War 2 made a collection of Rs 4.5 crores on day 7 in the Hindi belt and the movie has minted Rs 146.25cr in week 1 in the Hindi domain

War 2 (Telugu) Week 1 Collection

To note, War 2 witnessed a dip in Telugu belt and earned Rs 1 crores on day 7 taking the total collection of the movie to Rs 51.3cr.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 8 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, War 2 is expected to start the second week a slow note and will be witnessing a dip in numbers. While the movie is expected to earn Rs 4-5cr today, War 2 will be entering Rs 200cr club in India all languages combined

Meanwhile, War 2 has been facing a strong box office clash with Rajinikanth starrer Coolie which is an action thriller and also marks Thalaiva's 171st film as a lead actor.