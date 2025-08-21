War 2 Box Office Report Day 8: Hrithik’s Film Sees Low Footfalls; Fails To Cross 60L In Morning Shows

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 8 (Morning Trend): Hrithik Roshan, known for his dynamic acting skills, consistently captivates audiences with his performances. Recently, he has been in the spotlight due to his latest film, War 2. This action thriller is a sequel to the 2019 movie War and is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Hrithik returns as Kabir Dhaliwal, making War 2 one of the year's most eagerly awaited films. War 2 is part of YRF's spy universe, following films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, Pathaan, and War.

Besides Hrithik, War 2 stars Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, and Varun Badola. Notably, this film marks Jr NTR's Bollywood debut and features Hrithik's first on-screen romance with Kiara Advani. The action-packed sequences between Hrithik and Jr NTR were highly anticipated by fans. Despite the excitement surrounding its release, War 2 did not meet expectations at the box office. It recorded the lowest opening among films in the spy universe series. In fact, War 2 has started the second week on quite a dull note at the box office.

War 2 Occupancy Morning Shows Day 8

According to a report published in Sacnilk, War 2 recorded an occupancy of 6.66% for Hindi version and 12.30% for the Telugu during the morning shows. To note, War 2 has managed to record a higher footfall than Rajinikanth starrer Coolie for the Hindi version as the latter registered the occupancy of 5.68% for the morning show.

On the other hand, Coolie recorded a footfall of 13.19% for Telugu version and it is evident that Rajinikanth is certainly overpowering Hrithik's action drama in the Telugu belt.

War 2 Box Office Report Day 8 (Morning Trend)

As per Sacnilk, War 2 was seen struggling at the box office and raked in Rs 52 lakhs until 12 pm (all languages combined) from the morning shows. While War 2 has been witnessing a box office clash with Coolie, this Rajinikanth starrer continues to have a lead over Hrithik's action film. After all, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial had minted Rs 65 lakhs until 12 pm (all languages combined).

It will be interesting to see if War 2 will be able to pick up pace during the coming days.