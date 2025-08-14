War 2 Day 1 Box Office Collection (Hindi+Telugu): Hrithik Roshan-Jr. NTR's Film FAILS To Beat War's Record

War 2 box office collection day 1 (Hindi+Telugu): Who ever thought that Mahavatar Narsimha would shatter box office records and a film starring newbies, Saiyaara, would cross the Rs 300-crore mark at the box office? Things have become unpredictable in the entertainment industry following the COVID-19 pandemic. Audiences are no longer ready to watch mediocre content no matter who the actor is.

WAR 2 FIRST DAY BOX OFFICE COLLECTION HINDI: FILM DISAPPOINTS

When War 2 trailer was unveiled, cinephiles expressed their excitement on seeing Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR together. The two superstars are known for their acting prowess and dancing skills. As they came together for a pre-release event, the crowd cheered for them, making every assume that their film would smash all the records.

While the trade experts predicted a solid opening for War 2, the reviews acted as a roadblock for the action thriller. Ayan Mukerji's film couldn't perform as per expectations despite starring huge names.

According to Sacnilk's early updates, War 2 minted over Rs 30 crore on the opening day. The numbers are considered low as the film boasts of names like Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan.

WHY NO MEDIA INTERVIEWS FOR WAR 2 PROMOTIONS?

Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR didn't give any media interviews before the film's release, setting several tongues wagging. For the unversed, Hrithik, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor engaged in a series of media promotions ahead of the release of War in 2019.

YRF opted for a different marketing gimmick to promote their new film. However, it didn't yield results as the script, storyline were universally panned by the critics and the audience. Hrithik and Jr. NTR's acting has been appreciated while the direction has received flak from the audience.

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Following the success of Saiyaara, YRF has opted for a different marketing strategy. They have decided to not overexpose the stars in media interviews or interaction with social media influencers. The marketing team and the creative team have joined forces to ensure a smooth flow of promotions, where nothing is overexposed. This worked in favour of Saiyaara, and they are now hoping to replicate the same for War 2."

WAR 2 VS WAR BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 1: (HINDI+TELUGU) VS HINDI

Hrithik and Tiger-starrer War minted Rs 51.60 crore in Hindi and Rs 1.05 crore in Telugu on the opening day, as per Sacnilk.

Here's the breakdown of War (2019) first day box office collection- 53.35 Cr [Hi: 51.60; Te: 1.05; Ta:70]- This is the data available on Sacnilk's website.

According to Rohit Jaiswal's tweet, War 2 minted Rs 50 crore combined in Hindi and Telugu languages.

Photo Credit: Rohit Jaiswal's X handle

War 2 collided with Coolie at the box office as both films released on August 14.