War 2 Evening Occupancy Day 1: Telugu Footfall Outshines Hindi For Hrithik Roshan’s Film

War 2 Evening Occupancy Day 1: Despite good numbers, War 2's footfall number of Hindi shows is not too good. Well, shockingly, War 2's Hindi footfall numbers are way less than Tamil footfalls in evening shows. However, the Telugu occupancy of War 2 has outperformed both Hindi and Tamil. It seems Jr. NTR's fan has more excitement to watch the movie as compared to Hrithik Roshan's fans. Let us take a look at the numbers below:

War 2 Evening Occupancy Day 1 (Hindi)

According to Sacnilk's report, War 2 saw 77% rise in footfall in the evening shows. This makes the occupancy in the evening shows stand at 29.03%. While the morning Hindi occupancy of the movie was 16.37%.

War 2 Evening Occupancy Day 1 (Tamil)

Surprisingly, War 2 had more occupancy in the afternoon and evening shows in the Tamil language when compared to Hindi. The movie reportedly saw 49.47% occupancy in the afternoon shows and 34.44% occupancy in the evening shows.

War 2 Evening Occupancy Day 1 (Telugu)

You won't believe that War 2 in Telugu language is performing way better than Hindi and Tamil. In the morning shows, War 2 had 74.68% footfall. There was slight dip, but War 2 continued to have highest occupancy compared to Hindi and Tamil. As per Sacnilk, War 2 had 67.66% occupancy in the afternoon shows and 72.66% occupancy in the evening shows.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Trends)

As per early trends, War 2 has grossed Rs. 35.97 crores on Day 1 (Thursday) as of 9 pm. It is expected that War 2 will close the opening day collection somewhere around 50 crores. Let us further wait for the day to end and the final report to arrive.

War 2 Budget

As per TOI's report, War 2 is made on a budget of Rs. 400 crores. The tickets of the movie is priced between 800 to 2,000 in multiplexes.