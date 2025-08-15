War 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: OOPS Ghungroo Tut Gye! Film Earns 54% Lower Than War- Disaster

War 2 (Hindi) box office collection day 1: All that glitters is not gold. On paper, a film might appear to be entertaining, but if the execution and script are not up to the mark, it can turn out to be a damp squib. Something similar happened with War 2 as the film registered a disastrous opening at the box office.

Nowhere are we saying that Rs 28 crore is a bad opening; however, one should note that a film starring biggies is always expected to earn better numbers. Trade experts earlier predicted that War 2 would smash all the records and create ripples in the cinema halls. Considering the buzz surrounding the franchise's second installment, it was expected that the action thriller would perform better than War. Instead, the film failed to cross the Rs 30-crore mark in the Hindi-speaking belts, earning 54% lower than War, which released in 2019.

The decision to not promote the film through media interviews and appearances on reality shows didn't favour War 2 much. It was YRF's call to not have any sort of grand media interactions for the actors after they tasted success with Saiyaara.

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Following the success of Saiyaara, YRF has opted for a different marketing strategy. They have decided to not overexpose the stars in media interviews or interaction with social media influencers. The marketing team and the creative team have joined forces to ensure a smooth flow of promotions, where nothing is overexposed. This worked in favour of Saiyaara, and they are now hoping to replicate the same for War 2."

SUMIT KADEL SHARES WAR 2 (HINDI) DAY 1 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Bollywood trade analyst Sumit Kadel described War 2's opening as 'disastrous', stating that the film failed to surpass its prequel War. He echoed our thoughts, mentioning that the film couldn't take advantage of having two superstars from North and South

"#War2 (Hindi ) opens to a DISASTROUSLY LOW start at the Box Office.

DAY 1 - ₹ 28 CR NETT

ALL Lang - ₹ 50 Cr Nett

Despite boasting two of the biggest superstars from North & South, a massive franchise tag, action genre and the advantage of the Independence Weekend, the film's Day 1 numbers fail to even match, let alone surpass, its 6-year-old prequel #War. In fact, it manages barely half of War-1's opening day collections. A steep uphill battle lies ahead (sic)," Sumit Kadel.

WAR 2 VS WAR- BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 1 COMPARISION

While the Hindi version of War 2 minted Rs 28 crore, War earned over Rs 51 crore in 2019. War 2 barely managed to earn half of what War collected in the Hindi version. The Ayan Mukerji directorial minted 54 percent lower than the Siddharth Anand directorial, leaving the trade exhibitors and distributors shocked.

The numbers have been comparatively lower for War 2 as the film was riding high on the buzz of YRF's spy universe.

