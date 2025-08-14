War 2 Morning Occupancy Day 1: Hrithik’s Film Sees Less Than Half Of Saiyaara’s Footfalls On Opening Day

War 2 Morning Occupancy Day 1: The Bollywood film industry is abuzz with excitement as War 2 has finally premiered. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this sequel to the 2019 hit War has been eagerly awaited. The action thriller stars Hrithik Roshan, JR NTR, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Ashutosh Rana. Notably, War 2 marks JR NTR's debut in Bollywood. Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani share the screen for the first time in War 2. Their fresh chemistry has become a talking point among fans.

Meanwhile, Hrithik's collaboration with JR NTR is another highlight of the film. Audiences are keen to see their interactions both in action sequences and dance numbers. War 2 has generated significant buzz in the entertainment world. The film's advance booking figures reflect this anticipation, with Rs 20.57 crores collected before its release. This makes it the highest advance booking record for 2025 so far. However, despite the massive buzz, War 2 saw a decent but slow start at the box office

War 2 Occupancy Day 1 (Morning Shows)

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Saiyaara has recorded a footfall of 16.37% during morning shows on the opening day.

War 2 Fails To Beat Saiyaara (Morning Shows Occupancy)

Interestingly, with an occupancy of 16.37%, War 2 has failed to beat Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara which had recorded a footfall of 35.51% during morning shows on day 1. It is evident, War 2 has recorded less than half of Saiyaara's occupancy

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 (Morning Trend)

Given the impressive footfalls during the morning shows, Saiyaara saw a good start at the box office and has raked in Rs 13.91 crores today at 1:45 PM. As a result, War 2 has managed to surpass the opening day collection of Kesari Chapter 2 (Rs 7.75 crores), Sitaare Zameen Par (Rs 10.7 crores) and several other movies

Meanwhile, talking about his Bollywood debut, Jr NTR emphasised, "This is not a movie, as everybody is saying, of NTR going into Hindi cinema. But this is equally Hrithik sir coming into Telugu cinema. Everybody, each and every fan of mine who is here, everybody who hasn't been here will take you to their hearts, will take care of you sir. This is my promise. They will keep you in their hearts. Your responsibility is ours. Thank you, sir, all the sweetness, greatness and kindness".