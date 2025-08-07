War 2 USA Advance Booking: Hrithik’s Film Crosses $250K; Inches Close To Beat Sikandar Premiere Collection

War 2 USA Advance Bookings Update: Hrithik Roshan is set to hit the silver screen with War 2 which marks his first film release of 2025 and the audience can't keep calm about it. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra's YRF, this action thriller also stars Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Ashutosh Rana. For the uninitiated, War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 hit War and marks Jr NTR's Bollywood debut. Needless to say, War 2 is one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

The anticipation for War 2 has also been building due to Hrithik's first-time collaboration with Kiara Advani. Their on-screen chemistry has become a hot topic among fans. Additionally, the prospect of Hrithik having a face off with Jr NTR has generated significant excitement. The trailer offered a sneak peek of this confrontation, leaving audiences eager for the film's release on August 14. Interestingly, as all eyes are set on War 2, the movie has been doing a decent business in terms of advance booking in USA

War 2 North America Advance Booking Collection Update

According to a tweet shared by PaniPuri Twitter Handle, War 2 has managed to rake in $266K in North America (Telugu : $190K, Hindi : $76K) 7 days before the release. To note, the movie witnessed a sale of 10,547 tickets so far.

War 2 Eyes To Beat Sikandar Premiere Collection In North America

Interestingly, with still a week left for the release of War 2, this Hrithik Roshan starrer is looking forward to surpass the total pre-sales of Salman Khan's Sikandar premiere collection which happens to be around $305K.

Meanwhile, Hrithik had earlier told Variety, "War is a really special franchise for me. It is not easy making films of this scale, and we have given our best to make 'War 2' an action spectacle for people. I've always been a huge fan of the action genre since I was a kid, and I really have fun whenever I do films like War 2. So, for me, I had the best time reliving Kabir - a character that has given me love from all quarters for years now. I can't wait to see the reaction of people when they see 'War 2' on the big screen".