War 2 vs Coolie Advance Booking Day 1 North America: Who Is Leading Pre-Sales 8 Days Before Release?

War 2 vs Coolie Advance Booking Day 1 North America: Independence Day 2025 will be coming with a huge box office clash and fans are quite excited about it. We are talking about Hirthik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 and Rajinikanth's much anticipated release Coolie. Both the movies have been among the most anticipated releases of the year and have managed to create a massive buzz in the town not just in India but across the world. War 2 and Coolie are being directed by renowned directors and boasts a stellar cast which has been adding to audience's excitement about the two big releases.

To note, Coolie is an action thriller helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and also features Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Aamir Khan. Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy and Kaali Venkat in key roles. On the other hand, War 2 is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and is the sequel to the 2019 release War. Marking the sixth addition to YRF's Spy Universe, War 2 marks Jr NTR's debut in Bollywood and also features Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana in key roles

War 2 Advance Booking Collection Day 1 North America

According to a report published in Sacnilk, the pre-sales of War 2 is set to touch $300K in North America eight days before the release.

Coolie Advance Booking Collection Day 1 North America

On the other hand, Coolie has been setting the box office on fire and has minted $1.25 million in just North America. While Coolie is picking up pace across the world including Gulf countries, Malaysia, Singapore, and the UK, the overall overseas advance booking of this Rajinikanth starrer has $2 million so far.

When Will War 2 Advance Booking In India Begin?

According to media report, War 2's advance booking in India will begin on August 8.

When Will Coolie Advance Booking In India Begin?

As per a report published in Republic World, Coolie's advance booking will open in Kerala on August 8.

It will be interesting to see who will lead the advance booking in India.

Meanwhile, Hrithik had earlier told Variety, "War is a really special franchise for me. It is not easy making films of this scale, and we have given our best to make 'War 2' an action spectacle for people. I've always been a huge fan of the action genre since I was a kid, and I really have fun whenever I do films like War 2. So, for me, I had the best time reliving Kabir - a character that has given me love from all quarters for years now. I can't wait to see the reaction of people when they see 'War 2' on the big screen".