War 2 Vs Coolie Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Rajinikanth Vs Hrithik-NTR- Which Film Will Win?

War 2 vs Coolie Box Office day 1 prediction: August will be loaded with entertainment as major films and web series are releasing this month. While Coolie and War 2 will set the silver screens on fire, Tehraan, Court Kacheri, Saare Jahaan Se Acha and Andhera will premiere on OTT platforms. The Independence Day 2025 weekend is sorted.

WAR 2 VS COOLIE- WHICH FILM WILL WIN BOX OFFICE BATTLE?

If you don't want to travel due to the rush in key places and hill stations, you can watch films and OTT shows with your family members. War 2 vs Coolie's box office clash has become the talk of the town, courtesy of the star power.

While Rajinikanth's magic always works like a charm, Hrithik Roshan's performance in War and Jr. NTR's Bollywood debut have created anticipation for War 2. It's the clash of the titans as both films are releasing on August 14, promising blockbuster entertainment for the audience.

While fans are wondering which actor will steal the show in the films, trade experts have already started predicting the box office collection of War 2 and Coolie. Considering the early trends, Coolie has gained an edge over War 2 at the worldwide box office.

WAR 2 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 1 PREDICTION

According to Sumit Kadel, War 2 might earn between Rs 28-32 crore on the opening day. He predicted that the numbers could go high if the reviews are positive.

Kadel added that War 2's worldwide box office collection might touch the 90-crore mark on the first day of release. Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's film has been making waves online ever since the explosive trailer was unveiled. The duo created ripples at a pre-release event in Hyderabad, generating a massive hype for their much-awaited film.

War 2 will become a blockbuster only when it recovers its budget and crosses the Rs 500-crore mark at the worldwide box office. The action thriller co-starring Kiara Advani has a budget of Rs 400 crore, as per Rohit Jaiswal.

COOLIE 2 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 1 PREDICTION

Guess what? Sumit Kadel has stated that Rajinikanth's magic will spill across the silver screen as his new release will mint Rs 80 crore on the opening day. While the numbers look exaggerated, we cannot deny Rajinikanth's stardom and Aamir Khan's cameo appearance in the film.

It remains to be seen which film emerges as the winner of box office battle in the Independence Day 2025 weekend.