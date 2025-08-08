War 2 vs Coolie USA Advance Booking Update: Rajinikanth’s Film Maintains Massive Lead Over Hrithik Starrer

War 2 vs Coolie USA Advance Booking Update (6 Days Before Release): Movie enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the much awaited clash on Independence Day 2025 including Ayan Mukerji directorial War 2 featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, and Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Coolie which features Rajinikanth in the lead. Both the movies are action thriller and have captured attention not just in India but globally. With acclaimed directors leading the projects and impressive casts, these releases are among the year's most awaited ones and are expected to set the box office on first across the world.

Interestingly, even with 6 days to go before their release, both Coolie and War 2 have already generated substantial excitement through pre-sales in North America. This early interest highlights the global appeal and anticipation surrounding these films as fans are eagerly counting down the days to witness these cinematic spectacles. In fact, there have been speculations about who will be leading the advance booking collection in USA among Coolie and War 2. And now, here's an update:

War 2 USA Advance Booking (6 Days Before Release)

Also starring Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana in the lead, War 2 has raked in $310K in North Ameria from advance booking six days before release. This figure includes $232K from the Telugu version and $78K from the Hindi version. The film has sold a total of 12406 tickets so far, according to a tweet by PaniPuri.

Coolie USA Advance Booking (6 Days Before Release)

On the other hand, Coolie continues its gigantic lead in North America and minted $1.42M with a sale of 56,800 tickets (Telugu : $300K, Tamil : $1.12M).

Meanwhile, Hrithik opened up about collaborating with Jr NTR for the first time in War 2 and stated, "NTR is incredible, and a true champ. He's the first co-star I've worked with who doesn't need rehearsals. He has every step inside him already. That amazed me completely. Working on the dance-off with NTR was an extraordinary experience. I learned a lot from him, which I'll now incorporate".