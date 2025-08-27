War 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 13: Hrithik's 2nd Highest Grosser? Inches Closer To XXX Cr In Week 2

Photo Credit: Instagram/@hrithikroshan

War 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 13: The much-hyped War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR, roared into cinemas on August 14, but its box office journey hasn't been as smooth as expected. Despite the star-studded cast and the massive expectations surrounding the sequel to YRF's blockbuster War (2019), the film is now approaching two weeks in theatres-and the buzz is starting to shift.

Released alongside Rajinikanth's Coolie, the film entered into a high-voltage box office clash. While War 2 managed to draw in impressive opening numbers, thanks to the star power and a national holiday release window, critical reviews haven't been kind. Audiences and critics alike have called out the film's weak plot, overdone action sequences, and underwhelming emotional depth.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 13 (Worldwide)

With Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as Kabir and Jr NTR making his grand entry into the YRF Spy Universe, War 2 had all the ingredients of a sure-shot blockbuster. Kiara Advani's addition brought glamour and freshness, and the film was positioned as one of the biggest pan-India releases of the year.

However, even with all the firepower, the film is struggling to sustain momentum beyond its initial burst. Even overseas, the film is yet to touch the Rs 100 cr-mark.

According to Sacnilk, War 2 managed to witness a 27.91% hike in numbers yesterday (Tuesday, Aug 26) and netted around Rs 2.75 cr, taking the overall numbers to Rs 227.25 cr (net) in 13 days.

With a total overseas collection of Rs 76 cr, the Ayan Mukerji-directorial grossed Rs 347.50 cr worldwide in 13 days ahead of its 3rd week.

13 Days India Net Collection ₹ 227.25 Cr

13 Days Worldwide Collection ₹ 347.50 Cr

13 Days Overseas Collection ₹ 76.00 Cr

13 Days India Gross Collection ₹ 271.50 Cr

War 2 Worldwide Collection: Hrithik Roshan's Second-Highest Grossing Film Globally

Despite the box office struggle, War 2 has become Hrithik Roshan's second-highest-grossing film (worldwide) of all time, surpassing the lifetime numbers of Fighter, Bang Bang and Krrish 3.

According to a Pinkvilla report, Fighter's lifetime numbers were estimated to be at ₹335 cr, while Krrish 3 had grossed ₹300 cr. Bang Bang had minted around ₹278 cr during its lifetime theatrical run.