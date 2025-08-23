War 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 9: Did Hrithik’s Film Beat Coolie In Overseas On 2nd Friday?

War 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 9: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film, War 2, is among the most awaited releases this year. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this action thriller followed the 2019 movie War, which starred Hrithik and Tiger Shroff. Notably, War 2 is the sixth entry in YRF's Spy Universe series, following films like Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Pathaan (2023). In War 2, Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as Kabir Luthra. The film also stars Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor.

As Jr NTR made his Bollywood debut with War 2, it featured a notable face-off between the RRR star and Hrithik which has got everyone quite excited about War 2. Meanwhile, Hrithik's first on-screen pairing with Kiara Advani has also caught significant attention for their chemistry. Despite its initial buzz, War 2 has experienced a decline in viewership after its opening weekend. This dip contrasts with the high expectations set by its predecessors in the Spy Universe series. In fact, while War 2 has managed to enter the Rs 300cr club worldwide box office, the movie's pace has slowed down in the overseas market as it entered the second week.

War 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 9

According to a report published in Sacnilk, War 2 made a collection of Rs 1.2crores in the overseas market on day 9 (second Friday) which took the overall collection to Rs 71.35 crores after 9 days of release while the worldwide collection of the movie emerged as Rs 320cr.

War 2 Fails To Beat Coolie By A Brink In Overseas

With a collection of Rs 1.2cr in overseas on day 9, War 2 has failed to beat Rajinikanth starrer Coolie which had minted Rs 1.5cr in the overseas market on the 9th day of release.

Meanwhile, War 2 has emerged as the weakest film of the spy universe. In fact, as War 2, which was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages, has been facing a tough competition from Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Coolie starring Rajinikanth in the lead.