War 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 1: Hrithik-Jr NTR’s Film Shines Bright In Overseas; Creates Two Records

War 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1: Renowned Telugu star Jr NTR recently made his debut in Bollywood with War 2 and the audience can't keep calm about it. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is an action thriller which has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Interestingly, Jr NTR is seen playing the role of a special unit officer in War 2 which also features Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, Varun Badola, Anil Kapoor etc.

For the uninitiated, War 2 is the much awaited sequel to War which premiered Hrithik and Tiger Shroff in the lead and had released in 2019. To note, War 2 features Hrithik and Ashutosh reprising their respective roles of Kabir Dhaliwal and Colonel Sunil Luthra respectively. War 2 marks Hrithik and Kiara's first collaboration and their chemistry has come as a breath of fresh air. On the other hand, Hrithik's action face off with RRR star Jr NTR has been one of the key elements of the action thriller and it was indeed a treat to watch them in one frame. However, while War 2 was seen struggling to win hearts in India, it witnessed a grand start in the overseas market.

War 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1

According to a report published in Sacnilk, War 2 made a collection of Rs 18 crores in the overseas on day 1 (first Thursday). The movie recorded a worldwide collection of Rs 80 crores on the opening day.

War 2 Records Highest Opening Day Collection In Overseas In 2025

To note, with a collection of Rs 18 crores in overseas, War 2 has managed to beat Housefull 5 (Rs 11 crores) and recorded the highest overseas collection on day 1 in 2025. Besides, War 2 has also recorded the highest opening day worldwide collection (Bollywood) in 2025

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction

Given the impressive hold of War 2 at the box office on the second day of release, this Ayan Mukerji directorial is expected to cross Rs 100 crores mark at the worldwide box office.

Meanwhile, War 2 has also created a record in Australia as it registered the highest opening for a Bollywood film in 2025 after beating Sikandar with a collection of $123K (USD$). It will be interesting to see if War 2 will be creating any new records in the coming days.