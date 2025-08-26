War 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 12: Hrithik’s Film Records Lowest Collection In Overseas After Crossing 75Cr

War 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 12: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film, War 2, has been eagerly anticipated this year. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this action-packed thriller is a sequel to the 2019 movie War, which featured Hrithik alongside Tiger Shroff. War 2 marks the sixth installment in YRF's Spy Universe series, following successful films like Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Pathaan (2023). In this film, Hrithik reprises his role as Kabir Luthra. Jr NTR makes his Bollywood debut in War 2, creating excitement with a notable face-off against Hrithik. This clash between the RRR star and Hrithik has generated significant buzz around the film.

On the other hand, Hrithik's first on-screen pairing with Kiara Advani has drawn attention for their chemistry. Despite initial excitement, War 2, which also features Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana and Varun Badola, experienced a significant drop in numbers after its opening weekend. The film managed to join the Rs 300 crore club at the worldwide box office. However, its momentum slowed down in international markets as it entered its second week. This decline contrasts with the high expectations set by previous entries in the Spy Universe series. And now, War 2's box office game has slowed down again after the second weekend

War 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 12

According to a report published in Sacnilk, War 2 made a collection of Rs 50 lakhs in overseas which happens to be the movie's lowest single day collection in overseas. This took the total overseas collection of War 2 to Rs 75.50 crores. On the other hand, War 2's total worldwide collection emerged as Rs 343.75cr after 12 days

War 2 Fails To Beat Coolie In Overseas On Day 12

With a collection of Rs 50 lakhs on day 12 (second Monday), War 2 has failed to beat Rajinikanth's Coolie which had minted Rs 65 lakhs in the overseas on day 12.

War 2, according to Sacnilk, experienced a significant drop in earnings on its twelfth day, which was the second Monday. The film managed to collect Rs 2.15 crore on that day. Notably, it did not reach the Rs 2 crore mark in the Hindi-speaking regions, earning Rs 1.75 crore there, along with Rs 0.05 crore in Tamil and Rs 0.35 crore in Telugu regions. The total earnings for War 2 after twelve days amounted to Rs 224.15 crore. This figure includes Rs 166.5 crore from the Hindi version, Rs 1.95 crore from the Tamil version, and Rs 54.64 crore from the Telugu version. Despite its initial success, the film's revenue saw a noticeable decline as it progressed into its second week.