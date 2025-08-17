War 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3: Hrithik’s Film Crosses 200Cr; Inches Close To 50Cr In Overseas

War 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3: Hrithik Roshan's fans are thrilled as he is here with his first film of the year. The movie, War 2, is a sequel to the 2019 hit War which featured Hrithik and Tiger Shroff in the lead. In this action-packed thriller, Hrithik reprises his role as Kabir Dhaliwal. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, Anil Kapoor, and Varun Badola. With such a stellar cast and the phenomenal success of War, War 2 emerged as the most anticipated releases of the year.

Interestingly, Jr NTR made his Bollywood debut in War 2 which has generated significant excitement. His action and dance sequences with Hrithik Roshan have captivated audiences and turned out to be the key elements of the action drama. Seeing these two stars together on screen has been a delight for fans. Meanwhile, Hrithik and Kiara's on-screen chemistry has added an extra spark to the film. War 2 opened to mixed reviews but saw a boost in ticket sales during Independence Day celebrations not just in India but across the world. In fact, it has been going strong overseas during the weekend

War 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3

According to a report published in Sacnilk, War 2 made a collection of Rs 10.5 crores on day 3 (first Sunday) following which the total overseas collection the action thriller turns out to be Rs 45 crores. On the other hand, War 2 has entered the coveted Rs 200cr club worldwide as the total worldwide collection of the movie has emerged as Rs 215 crores after three days of release

War 2 Beats Raid 2 Lifetime Overseas Collection

With a total overseas collection of Rs 45 crores, War 2 has managed to beat the lifetime overseas collection of Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 which was Rs 31 crores

War 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, War 2 is expected to cross Rs 50 crores in the overseas today (day 4) as it is a Sunday. On the other hand, War 2 is expected to touch Rs 250 crores worldwide today.

Meanwhile, War 2 has made a collection of Rs 142.6 crores in India net in three days, while the gross collection of the movie stands at Rs 170 Cr. It will be interesting to see if War 2 can maintain the hold in the coming days.