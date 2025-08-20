War 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 6: Hrithik’s Film Sees Slight Hike In Overseas But Fails To Beat Coolie

War 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 7: Bollywood enthusiasts have eagerly anticipated Ayan Mukerji's War 2 since its announcement. This action-packed sequel to the 2019 film War, which starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, is the sixth instalment in YRF's Spy Universe. Previous films in this universe include Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Tiger 3, and Pathaan. War 2 has generated significant excitement due to Jr NTR's debut in Bollywood. While Hrithik returns as Kabir Dhaliwal in War 2, Jr NTR is seen playing the role of a special unit officer in the action drama.

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan shared an electrifying on-screen chemistry with Kiara Advani in War 2 which marks their first collaboration on the big screen. Fans are also thrilled about the anticipated showdown between Hrithik and Jr NTR. Despite the buzz surrounding War 2, it had a slow start at the box office. It recorded the lowest opening among films in the spy universe. However, as it concludes its first week, the movie is gradually gaining momentum and progressing steadily at the box office in India and across the world.

War 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 6

According to a report published in Sacnilk, War 2 made a collection of Rs 4 crores in the overseas market on day 6 (first Tuesday) following which the total overseas collection of the movie turned out to be Rs 67cr. On the other hand, War 2's total worldwide box office collection emerged as Rs 298.1 crores after 6 days of release

War 2 Fails To Beat Coolie On Day 6 In Overseas

Interestingly, as War 2 has witnessed a box office clash with Coolie, with a collection of Rs 4cr in overseas on day 6 this Hrithik starrer has failed to beat Rajinikanth's film which had minted Rs 4.75cr on the sixth day of release in overseas.

War 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, War 2 is expected to touch Rs 70 crores in the overseas today (day 7/ first Wednesday) as it will wrap week 1. On the other hand, the movie is likely to enter the Rs 300cr worldwide today.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra recently shared his thoughts on the action-packed film War 2 and was particularly impressed with his wife, Kiara Advani's performance, highlighting her elegance and power on screen. After watching the film, Sidharth took to Instagram to express his admiration. He described War 2 as a "stylish cinematic experience" and praised Kiara for her "grace and strength." He also commended Hrithik Roshan for his exceptional performance and acknowledged Jr NTR as a "sheer powerhouse."