Alaya F Wears Hot-Pink Ruffled Midi For Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabaat Promotions; Check Out Its Price

Actress Alaya F's wardrobe is perfect for steal-worthy inspiration for expressing your Gen Z attitude. The Freedy actress kicked off the promotions of her upcoming Anurag Kashyap movie, Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat. The 23-year-old star kid dropped a series of pictures on her Instagram handle and also received compliments from her followers as well as Saif Ali Khan's sister, Saba Ali Khan.

For the promotional event that was held at a festival in IIT Bombay, Alaya F opted for a bright pink midi dress, which she styled with fashion accessories. Sharing the photos, Alaya wrote, "Pinky promise you'll watch #AlmostPyaar on February 3, 2023? All dressed up for #almostpyaarwithdjmohabbat promotions at Mood Indigo IIT." Several fans of the actress swamped the comment section to complement her. First comment came from Saba Ali Khan who wrote, "My favorite colour...looking stunning Mahsha'Allah."

A fan said, "Hey gorgeous." Another user remarked, "Absolutely stunning." Many dropped red heart emojis in the comments.

Coming to Alaya's strappy ensemble, the actress gets full marks for nailing the Rani colour trend with ease. The midi dress comes with a front slit and is from the fashion label Revolve. The body-hugging silhouette featured a plunging sweetheart neckline, a bustier front, frilled trims on the borders, and an asymmetric hemline that added drama to the entire outfit.

Check out Alaya F's post here:-

ALAYA F OUTFIT COST?

She wore a pair of golden hoop earrings, rings, and strappy high heels with the outfit. To wrap up her look, Alaya chose to go with minimal makeup with dewy cheeks, nude eyelids, glossy nude lips, lots of mascara on lashes, and centre-parted open tresses in waves.

The dress from the fashion house Revolve is ideal for a brunch or dinner date. If you want a piece like this in your wardrobe, then you will have to spend Rs. 24,354.

Anurag Kashyap's directorial, Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, stars newcomer Karan Mehta in the lead role alongside Alaya F. Amit Trivedi composed the music for the film, which will be released in theatres on February 3, 2023.