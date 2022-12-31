OMG! Alia Bhatt's Stunning Blue Sharara Set For Ambani's Bash Costs This Much

Since making her debut in the film industry with Karan Johar's Student of the Year in 2011, Alia Bhatt has struck a balance between fashionable and more wearable styles. From bright neon lehengas to bohemian sarees, the Bollywood star is known for her love of breathable clothing and feminine silhouettes. Even after becoming a mother with the birth of her daughter, Raha Kapoor, in November 2022, Alia has kept in shape and continues to be seen in stylish outfits.

Alia dropped some portraits on her Instagram page a few hours ago. The pictures show the actress in an outfit worn to Ambani's party, and we can't stop admiring her looks. But what caught everyone's attention was the huge solitaire on her finger.

ALIA WORE RITIKA MIRCHANDANI'S FUSION OUTFIT FOR ANANT AMBANI AND RADHIKA MERCHANT'S ENGAGEMENT BASH

Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, announced his engagement to his childhood sweetheart, Radhika Merchant, on December 29, 2022. The couple has received a lot of love and well wishes from the public since the news was shared. Their friends, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, attended the engagement ceremony at Antilia to offer their congratulations. For the occasion, Alia Bhatt wore a blue embroidered kurta and sharara set from Ritika Mirchandani.

ALIA BHATT'S TRADITIONAL OUTFIT IS TOO EXPENSIVE

Donned in a powder blue outfit, Alia Bhatt looked absolutely stunning. The short, shimmery, full-sleeved kurta was adorned with intricately embroidered geometric patterns and came paired with an organza sharara and an embellished belt. The attire is best suited for events such as sangeets, lavish parties, and family pujas. We dug a little and found that Ritika Mirchandani's outfit costs a whopping 98,000 rupees.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last in Netflix's dark comedy, Darlings. She is gearing up for her Hollywood debut in Gal Gadot's Heart of Stone. Meanwhile, reportedly, she will soon get back on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra.