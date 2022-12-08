Can You Guess How Much Kareena Kapoor's Chic Outfit For Manish Malhotra's B'Day Bash Costs?

Known for her great genes and acting chops, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan can pull off any outfit with ease. She never fails to impress us with her style and classy outfits. The actress is quite busy with her film career and personal life as well. And even at this age, Kareena serves up some great fashion goals for her admirers.

Kareena Kapoor stepped out on December 5 to celebrate the 56th birthday of her close designer friend Manish Malhotra. Several celebrities made their way to Manish's birthday party, and gorgeous Kareena too graced the event with her girl gang, including her elder sister Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and her sister Amrita Arora. All of them were papped by the paparazzi outside Manish Malhotra's house. Kareena posed with the three, and in the glimpses from the party that have gone viral on social media, Kareena looked absolutely stunning.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress chose to keep things simple for the event. She opted for a sequined georgette shirt and a pair of black palazzos. She went with a sleek top bun, kohl in her eyes, glossy pink lipstick, and highlighted cheeks. The gorgeousness picked star earrings to accessorize her outfit. Meanwhile, Kareena also carried a mini sling bag to finish her look.

Loved her simple yet stylish look? We did too, but after doing some research, we found that Kareena's sequined georgette shirt is from designer Ashish Gupta's Fall 22 collections, which comes with a whopping price tag of USD 1,482. The shirt is currently being sold at a discount price of USD 1,037, and if you convert it into Indian currency, it amounts to Rs 85,497.

Whereas the cute little bad that Kareena carried with her to Manish's birthday party is from luxurious brand, Roger Vivier. The stunning bag retails for USD 2,601 and includes a bouquet crystal buckle drape. This one too is available at a discounted price of USD 972. And when converted into Indian currency, the bag's amount comes to Rs. 80,138.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. Up next, she is all set to make her debut as a producer with the much-hyped untitled film that is being directed by Hansal Mehta. She is co-producing the film along with Hansal, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor. She is also gearing up for her first OTT debut on Netflix, which is being directed by Sujoy Ghosh and will be released in 2023. The movie is an official adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X and stars Vijay Verma, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles.