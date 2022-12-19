Over Rs 28 Lakh! Cost Of Vijay Deverakonda's Stylish Watch Is Enough To Sponsor Your World Tour

Your jaws will drop after knowing the price of Vijay Deverakonda's watch that he sported for a photoshoot. No, we are not kidding. In today's special segment of Fashion Style, we are here to decode the Arjun Reddy star's new look and share the cost of his luxurious watch. Grab a bowl of popcorn and start the reading session.

VIJAY DEVERAKONDA WATCH PRICE WILL BLOW YOUR MIND

On Sunday (December 18), the Tollywood star shared three photos on his official Instagram handle where he can be seen flaunting his stylish look. His collection of classic watches caught the attention of the netizens. They couldn't help but notice that he sported different watches for his photoshoot.

VIJAY DEVERAKONDA UPCOMING FILMS

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in Kushi, which is slated to hit the silver screens next year. He will romance Tollywood diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the romantic drama, which has been directed by Shiva Nirvana. Ardent fans of the actor are excited to see the duo on the big screen.

Vijay's last film Liger bombed at the box office despite the buzz. The action thriller co-starring Ananya Panday and Ramya Krishnan marked his Bollywood debut. He played the role of a MMA fighter in the Puri Jagannadh directorial.

What do you have to say about Vijay Deverakonda's style statement? Will you ever think of spending Rs 28 lakh on a watch? Do share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.

Stay tuned for more updates.