    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Disha Patani's SEXY Cut-Out Dress Is Perfect For Christmas Party. Even Tiger Shroff's Sister Approves It

      By
      |

      Instagram is on fire and we have only Disha Patani to blame. Wondering what the Bharat actress did? Well, she has captured the attention of her fans, courtesy of her smoking hot photos. On Friday (December 23), the tinsel town diva shared a series of photos with her rumoured boyfriend Aleksandar Alex, leaving everyone awestruck.

      DISHA PATANI UPCOMING FILMS

      On the professional front, Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns. The action thriller co-starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria received a mixed response from the audience upon its release.

      Disha Patani has several exciting projects in his kitty including a yet-to-be titled film, Yodha and Project K. She will share screen space with Baahubali star Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in Project K, which will be directed by Nag Ashwin.

      Comments

      MORE DISHA PATANI NEWS

      Read more about: disha patani
      Story first published: Friday, December 23, 2022, 15:23 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 23, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X