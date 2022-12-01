Giorgia Andriani Sets The Temperature Soaring In Her Bold Bikini Look; PICS

Giorgia Andriani has been the talk of the town ever since there have been reports about her relationship with Arbaaz Khan. The Italian model-turned-actress has been dating Arbaaz for around 5 years now and they have been going strong with their relationship. Interestingly, apart from her personal life, Giorgia has also been making the headlines for her impressive style sense. The actress doesn't miss out on a chance to win a thumbs up from the fashion police every time she steps out in the city. And now, Giorgia is making the headlines as she has shared stunning pics of herself in a bikini.

In the pics, Giorgia was seen flaunting her toned midriff in a purple tie-dye bikini as she posed by the pool. The bikini top featured thin halter straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline accentuating her décolletage. Giorgia completed the look with a leopard print lace-up, a pair of sunglasses, a natural makeup lool. She had kept her tressed open and gave it a wavy effect. The actress captioned the post as, "Dil Jisse Zinda hai" along with a heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, Arbaaz and Giorgia's love life has been creating a buzz as the actress was quizzed about their plans to tie the knot. To this, Giorgia stated, that their relationship has changed during the lockdown and that marriage is not on the cards for them. "The lockdown has made us think. In fact, it has made people either come closer or to drift apart. Like I said we're very good friends. But coming to wedding or marriage, to be honest, it is something that we're not really looking at," she added.

Furthermore, Giorgia also stated that she shares a cordial bond with Arbaaz's first wife Malaika Arora and admires her a lot. She even emphasised that she has met Malaika several times. "I really like her and I appreciate her journey a lot. She also started from zero basically, she was a model so then slowly she reached where she has reached and kudos to her. For me, she's definitely somebody that I do admire," the actress was quoted saying.