In Pics: Bhumi Pednekar's Blue Saree And Floral Bralette Calls For A Bridesmaid Must-Have

Wedding season is all about celebrations, food, dance, and getting ready. Everybody wants to look their best. However, deciding what to wear for various functions can be exhausting and confusing. Here, Bollywood stars' stylish appearances come to our rescue. Today we bring you some fashion tips straight from Bhumi Pednekar's closet, who has recently been providing us with some major traditional outfit ideas with a modern twist.

Bhumi Pednekar is gifted when it comes to picking the right outfit that is not only apt for the occasion but also flatters her toned body. The actress recently went desi as she opted for a statement modern tie-dye Banarasi silk saree drape with an open pallu. She attended her best friend's wedding and shared a couple of images on Instagram.

She paired the beautiful blue-printed silk saree with a stunning red floral bralette blouse that featured a plunging deep V-neckline. The sleeveless blouse came with orange, mustard, black, brown, and white floral Kalamkari thread work all over it.

The blouse has wide straps and underwire detailing to support the bust. The Benarsi saree in a contrasting blue shade with a white tie-dye pattern is an excellent choice for all bridesmaids this wedding season.

For accessories, Bhumi went for a statement silver ethnic jewellery piece. Her oxidised huge drop earrings, bangles, rings, and a heavy stone-studded chunky choker gave her look a lot of edge. Bhumi Pednekar's look was styled by ace stylist Manisha Melwani, and the beautiful saree was from the shelves of the clothing brand Qbik. Though Bhumi's look stole our hearts, its price will be something that will drill a hole in your pocket. The total cost of the look is approximately Rs 54,500.

The actress kept her makeup glamorous, which was done by Charmi Thakral. The glamorous kohl-rimmed smokey eyes, sleek eyeliner, berry-tinted lips, highlighted cheekbones, and perfectly shaped eyebrows accentuated her appearance. Meanwhile, she left her hair open in soft curls.