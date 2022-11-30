Katrina Kaif's Red Gharara Set By Anita Dongre Is The Perfect Wedding Season Dress With A Stunning Price Tag

Bollywood starlet Katrina Kaif knows how to draw attention with her mesmerising sartorial choices. Kaif is known as a style icon, and her public appearances never fail to impress. The actress, after her marriage with actor Vicky Kaushal, is currently discovering her Desi side with some amazing traditional outfits.

And we must say that Katrina is making wonderful choices with her Indian wardrobe. This year was special for Katrina as she celebrated her many firsts with her husband, Vicky, and so was Diwali.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal attended producer Ramesh Tauraani's Diwali bash in October. The duo were dressed in colourful traditional outfits. Vicky wore a midnight blue-colored kurta and jacket, brimmed with embroidery, and churidar pants. But it was Katrina who stole the show.

Katrina's choice of red gharara set for the Diwali bash oozed radiance. The outfit was designed by Anita Dongre, and the price tag of Rs 70,000 would surely put a dent in your pocket.

The exquisite gharara set was of a crimson shade and was enriched with golden embroidery and embellishments. The dupatta fancied a minimal golden border with embroidered accents with a body-hugging fabric. The diva paired her gorgeous outfit with a sleeveless blouse that carried the same pattern. The sleeveless blouse had a plunging neckline that accentuated her collarbone.

Katrina accessorised the outfit with golden bangles and statement kundan jhumkas. Her makeup consisted of glossy lips and eyes lined with kohl. She opted for nude-glossy lips and lots of highlighter on the cheeks. She complemented the look with a mini black bindi. To complete the outfit, she went with a wavy hairdo that added volume.

Katrina also shared a few pictures on her Instagram page and wrote, "Diwali shuru." She definitely looked radiant in the ethnic outfit, and surely one can take cues from her.

Katrina Kaif has some interesting projects lined up. She will next appear in Tiger 3, co-starring Salman Khan, and in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, alongside Vijay Sethupathi.