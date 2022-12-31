Malaika Arora Exudes Diva Vibes In Her New Photoshoot Styled In A Bralette & Flared Knitted Pants, See Pics

Malaika Arora is known for consistently showcasing her impeccable fashion sense. Recently, she celebrated the release of all episodes of her debut OTT reality series Moving In With Malaika by sharing photos from a photoshoot on social media. In the pictures, she is seen wearing a bralette, jacket, and quirky flared pants, an outfit that would be suitable for a beach party or vacation.

MALAIKA ARORA - THE DIVA

Malaika Arora shared a slew of pictures from a recent photoshoot on Friday on Instagram with the caption, "Serving looks and entertainment since forever! Now catch all episodes of #HotstarSpecials #MovingInWithMalaika now streaming." Malaika Arora's stylist, Maneka Harisinghani, also shared photos from the same photoshoot on her social media account.

For the shoot, the star wore a three-piece blue outfit consisting of a bralette, jacket, and pants, all of which were designed by Shivan and Narresh except for the bralette, which is from Versace. Take a look at the pictures below.



Malaika's bralette top in the photoshoot boasts a deep V-neckline that highlights her cleavage. It is adorned with a Versace logo pattern on the cropped hem, which reveals her sexy midriff. It also has a fitted bust and straps. She paired the top with a light blue ladder-knit jacket and pants set.

Malaika's jacket in the photoshoot features wide collars, an open front, full-length sleeves, decorative gold buttons, and scalloped edges. The pants have a high waist, a flared shape, a gold buckle embellishment, and a hem that extends to the floor.

Malaika completed the outfit with tinted sunglasses, high heels, a bracelet, and statement rings. She styled her hair in wavy, side-parted tresses and opted for subtle eye shadow, mascara, defined eyebrows, rosy cheeks, a mauve lip shade, contoured makeup, and a radiant base.

Malaika Arora is currently starring in her reality show, Moving In With Malaika, which streams on Disney+ Hotstar. A day before, she was spotted at the airport, jetting off with Arjun Kapoor to Rajasthan to ring in the New Year.