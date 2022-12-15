Loved Rashmika Mandanna's Maroon Red Carpet Gown? Its Cost Is Enough To Sponsor Your US Trip

When it comes to making a strong style statement with her sartorial choices, a few actresses can beat Rashmika Mandana. The South star, who enjoys a significant fan following across different age groups, has always managed to impress the fashion police. The Pushpa actress recently made waves as the red carpet of Nyka Femina Awards 2022, leaving everyone mighty impress with her bold outfit.

In case you have been planning to recreate her look, we have some spicy information for you. The tinsel town diva, who donned a maroon gown for the gala event, spent a whopping amount for her dress. Guess what? The price of the stunning gown is enough to sponsor your next US trip. Yes, you read that right!

COST OF RASHMIKA MANDANNA'S GOWN WILL BLOW YOUR MIND

Be ready as your jaws will drop after we inform you about the price of her gorgeous outfit that she wore at the red carpet.

If you loved Rashmika's maroon halter neck mermaid gown, then you must shell out over Rs 2.6 lakh to buy it. According to the Instagram page The Tollywood Closet, the gown, which is from the collection of Gauri and Nainika, will cost you Rs 2.65 lakh. Yes, you read that right!

Didn't we tell you earlier about the jaw-drop moment? Interestingly, the gown also features intricate embroidery and is a must-have for a cocktail or evening party. But are you willing to spend over Rs 2.6 lakh for the same? That's the main question.

RASHMIKA MANDANNA UPCOMING FILMS

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Goodbye, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. The film, which released in October 2022, marked her Bollywood debut.

The talented actress will be next seen in Mission Majnu, which will premiere directly on Netflix. The action thriller co-starring Sidharth Malhotra will release on the leading OTT platform on January 20, 2023.

Rashmika also has Pushpa: The Rule and Varisu in her kitty. She will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, which will be directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy.

