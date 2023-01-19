Aishwarya Rai, Gauri, Sara Ali Khan: Best-Dressed Celebs At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Engagement

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement: From Gauri Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, here are the best-dressed celebs at Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son's Gol Daana ceremony, which took place in Mumbai.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement: Bollywood celebs including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Varun attended the Gol Daana ceremony of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's younger son on Thursday (January 19) in Mumbai. It was a star-studded affair as many tinsel town stars attended the gala event at Antilia.

From Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan to Varun Dhawan's partner Natasha Dalal, the B-town star wives also impressed the fashion police with their style statements. While majority of the stars created ripples with their attires, a few failed to leave a mark with their OOTD.

Grab a bowl of popcorn and start the reading session to know which celebs were the best-dressed at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's engagement.

Sara Ali Khan Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan wooed us with her traditional avatar, flashing her million-dollar smile while striking a pose for the camera. Keeping her tresses open, she opted for a natural makeup as she wore white ethnic outfit. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan There's a reason why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is known as the queen of hearts. Give her any dress and she will wear it like a queen. The former Miss World donned a green ethnic suit, pairing it with statement earrings. Sporting a bright red lipstick and wearing classic heels, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress looked elegant as ever. Her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan also impressed everyone with her Chikankari traditional outfit. Gauri Khan While we are waiting for Shah Rukh Khan's entry at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement party, fans are gushing over Gauri Khan's gorgeous look at the bash. The interior designer made a roaring appearance at Ambani's residence Antilia along with her elder son Aryan Khan, looking stunning as ever. For the engagement, she donned a designer violet outfit, carrying it with a stylish handbag.

Which celebrity impressed you the most with his/her stylish outfit? Do share your thoughts with us @Filmibeat.