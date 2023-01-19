Aishwarya Rai, Gauri, Sara Ali Khan: Best-Dressed Celebs At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Engagement
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement: From Gauri Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, here are the best-dressed celebs at Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son's Gol Daana ceremony, which took place in Mumbai.
Anant
Ambani-Radhika
Merchant
engagement:
Bollywood
celebs
including
Aishwarya
Rai
Bachchan,
Akshay
Kumar,
John
Abraham,
Varun
attended
the
Gol
Daana
ceremony
of
Mukesh
Ambani
and
Nita
Ambani's
younger
son
on
Thursday
(January
19)
in
Mumbai.
It
was
a
star-studded
affair
as
many
tinsel
town
stars
attended
the
gala
event
at
Antilia.
From
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
wife
Gauri
Khan
to
Varun
Dhawan's
partner
Natasha
Dalal,
the
B-town
star
wives
also
impressed
the
fashion
police
with
their
style
statements.
While
majority
of
the
stars
created
ripples
with
their
attires,
a
few
failed
to
leave
a
mark
with
their
OOTD.
Grab
a
bowl
of
popcorn
and
start
the
reading
session
to
know
which
celebs
were
the
best-dressed
at
Anant
Ambani,
Radhika
Merchant's
engagement.
Sara
Ali
Khan
Saif
Ali
Khan
and
Amrita
Singh's
daughter
Sara
Ali
Khan
wooed
us
with
her
traditional
avatar,
flashing
her
million-dollar
smile
while
striking
a
pose
for
the
camera.
Keeping
her
tresses
open,
she
opted
for
a
natural
makeup
as
she
wore
white
ethnic
outfit.
Aishwarya
Rai
Bachchan
There's
a
reason
why
Aishwarya
Rai
Bachchan
is
known
as
the
queen
of
hearts.
Give
her
any
dress
and
she
will
wear
it
like
a
queen.
The
former
Miss
World
donned
a
green
ethnic
suit,
pairing
it
with
statement
earrings.
Sporting
a
bright
red
lipstick
and
wearing
classic
heels,
the
Ae
Dil
Hai
Mushkil
actress
looked
elegant
as
ever.
Her
daughter
Aaradhya
Bachchan
also
impressed
everyone
with
her
Chikankari
traditional
outfit.
Gauri
Khan
While
we
are
waiting
for
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
entry
at
Anant
Ambani-Radhika
Merchant's
engagement
party,
fans
are
gushing
over
Gauri
Khan's
gorgeous
look
at
the
bash.
The
interior
designer
made
a
roaring
appearance
at
Ambani's
residence
Antilia
along
with
her
elder
son
Aryan
Khan,
looking
stunning
as
ever.
For
the
engagement,
she
donned
a
designer
violet
outfit,
carrying
it
with
a
stylish
handbag.
Which
celebrity
impressed
you
the
most
with
his/her
stylish
outfit?
Do
share
your
thoughts
with
us
@Filmibeat.