Alia Bhatt Is A Stunner In A Chic Floral Knit Cardigan And Mini Skirt; See All PICS

Alia
Bhatt
and
Varun
Dhawan
were
recently
spotted
together
at
an
event
in
Mumbai.
For
the
event,
Alia
chose
a
chic
yet
subtle
outfit
that
made
her
look
extremely
pretty.
The
20-year-old
star
is
known
for
opting
for
mostly
comfortable
and
chic
outfits
that
can
be
easily
carried
by
anyone.
Fans
were
in
awe
of
Alia's
stunning
outfit
choice
-
a
beautiful
floral
knit
cardigan
paired
with
a
mini
skirt.
The
Brahmastra
actress
looked
effortlessly
gorgeous
in
the
ensemble,
and
it's
a
must-have
for
your
fall
wardrobe.
Check
out
our
take
on
her
outfit
and
all
the
pictures
from
the
event!
On
Tuesday,
Alia
Bhatt
made
a
stunning
appearance
at
an
event
in
Mumbai
dressed
in
an
Oscar
de
la
Renta
outfit
put
together
by
her
stylist,
Lakshmi
Lehr.
The
look
consisted
of
a
gorgeous
floral
knit
cardigan
and
mini
skirt
set
that
established
her
fondness
for
pastel
colours
and
floral
prints.
Alia
and
her
stylist
shared
a
bunch
of
photographs
of
the
outfit
on
Instagram.
"Bloom
with
grace," Alia
captioned
her
post.
After
pictures
and
videos
from
the
event
went
viral
on
the
internet,
Alia
received
a
lot
of
love
from
her
fans
for
her
graceful
and
elegant
appearance.
Her
outfit,
which
was
perfectly
coordinated,
had
some
really
nice
design
elements.
The
cardigan
had
a
flattering
V-neckline,
relaxed
drooping
shoulders,
cosy
full-length
sleeves,
and
a
ribbed
design
with
beautiful
pink,
white,
and
green
florals
on
a
light
blue
background.
It
also
had
convenient
front
button
closures,
a
loose
and
comfortable
fit,
and
a
longer
hem
length.
She
paired
the
floral
cardigan
with
a
matching
mini
skirt,
and
to
showcase
her
skirt,
Alia
left
a
few
buttons
of
her
cardigan
open.
The
skirt
had
a
stylish
ribbed
high-rise
waistline
and
the
same
ribbed
design
with
matching
floral
patterns
as
the
cardigan.
To
complete
her
look,
Alia
kept
her
accessories
minimal,
opting
for
gold
bracelets,
clear-strap
high
heels,
and
statement
rings.
Her
makeup
choices
included
wavy
hair
with
a
centre
part,
a
soft
nude
pink
lip
color,
a
touch
of
light
mascara,
defined
brows,
a
hint
of
pink
blush
on
her
cheekbones,
a
dewy
complexion,
and
some
gentle
contouring.
On
the
work
front,
Alia
Bhatt
is
making
her
Hollywood
debut
with
Heart
of
Stone
alongside
Gal
Gadot
and
Jamie
Dornan.
She'll
also
be
seen
in
Karan
Johar's
Rocky
Aur
Rani
Ki
Prem
Kahani
opposite
Ranveer
Singh.
