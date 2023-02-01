Alia Bhatt Is A Stunner In A Chic Floral Knit Cardigan And Mini Skirt; See All PICS

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan were recently spotted together at an event in Mumbai. For the event, Alia chose a chic yet subtle outfit that made her look extremely pretty. The 20-year-old star is known for opting for mostly comfortable and chic outfits that can be easily carried by anyone. Fans were in awe of Alia's stunning outfit choice - a beautiful floral knit cardigan paired with a mini skirt.

The Brahmastra actress looked effortlessly gorgeous in the ensemble, and it's a must-have for your fall wardrobe. Check out our take on her outfit and all the pictures from the event!

On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt made a stunning appearance at an event in Mumbai dressed in an Oscar de la Renta outfit put together by her stylist, Lakshmi Lehr. The look consisted of a gorgeous floral knit cardigan and mini skirt set that established her fondness for pastel colours and floral prints. Alia and her stylist shared a bunch of photographs of the outfit on Instagram. "Bloom with grace," Alia captioned her post.

After pictures and videos from the event went viral on the internet, Alia received a lot of love from her fans for her graceful and elegant appearance. Her outfit, which was perfectly coordinated, had some really nice design elements. The cardigan had a flattering V-neckline, relaxed drooping shoulders, cosy full-length sleeves, and a ribbed design with beautiful pink, white, and green florals on a light blue background. It also had convenient front button closures, a loose and comfortable fit, and a longer hem length.

She paired the floral cardigan with a matching mini skirt, and to showcase her skirt, Alia left a few buttons of her cardigan open. The skirt had a stylish ribbed high-rise waistline and the same ribbed design with matching floral patterns as the cardigan.

To complete her look, Alia kept her accessories minimal, opting for gold bracelets, clear-strap high heels, and statement rings. Her makeup choices included wavy hair with a centre part, a soft nude pink lip color, a touch of light mascara, defined brows, a hint of pink blush on her cheekbones, a dewy complexion, and some gentle contouring.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She'll also be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh.