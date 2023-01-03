Alia Bhatt's Cute Heart-Printed Pyjama Set For New Year Party With Comes With This Hefty Price Tag

Last year has been special for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, as the couple got married and welcomed their daughter Raha in November. Unlike the quintessential loud parties, the duo hosted a loungewear-themed terrace party for their loved ones to ring in the New Year 2023 at midnight on December 31st. Alia and Ranbir also clicked pictures with their guests, which the actress posted on her gram.

Taking to Instagram, Alia Bhatt posted a series of images from the New Year's celebrations. One pic shows Alia and Ranbir with their gang, while the other two pics show Alia cutely posing for the camera and captioned, happy new new, bringing in 2023 with the fullest heart .. comfiest pjs .. yummiest Chinese and loveliest people!!! chalo chalo readddyyy for the new year."

Alia's elder sister Shaheen Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayan Mukerji, Luv Ranjan, and his wife Alisha Vaid were amongst the attendees who welcomed the new year in comfy loungewear. And amid all the love and celebrations in the air, Alia's cute and comfy heart-printed pyjama pants set has impressed us the most. while she was complemented by her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, in a casual, plain linen shirt and trousers set. If you are someone who likes comfy yet chic outfits, then we have good news for you.

ABOUT THE OUTFIT

If you are someone who likes wearing comfy and breezy pyjama sets, then we have found out the details about the star's ensemble. Scroll down to learn more!

Alia rocked the printed pyjama set, which was from the label Natasha Zinko. She looked absolutely cute in the heart-print ensemble, which is called the Pixel Hearts-print Box Pyjama Top and Pixel Hearts-print Pyjama Pants. The top is worth ₹47,205 (GBP 473), while the bottoms cost ₹37,731 (GBP 378). If you want to add the set to your closet, then it will cost you ₹84,936 in total.

In terms of the design of Alia's clothing, the top and pants have a pattern of pixelated hearts in a pale pink colour on a dark grey background. The blouse has a lapel collar, buttons down the front, black piping for contrast, long sleeves, drop shoulders, pockets on the front, and a relaxed fit.

Meanwhile, the pants also have a high waistline with elastic, a straight fit, and flared hems. Alia paired the blouse and pants with simple accessories, such as silver and pink hoop earrings with a pattern, statement rings, and a Mickey headband from 2023.

ALIA'S LOOK

To complete her look, Alia chose to wear her hair in loose waves with a centre part, well-groomed eyebrows, a glossy shade of nude pink on her lips, mascara on her lashes, and radiant skin. Her post-pregnancy glow added the finishing touch and enhanced the appearance of the lounge set.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. She will be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

