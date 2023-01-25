Anushka Sharma Is A Ray Of Sunshine In Bright Yellow Off-Shoulder Top & Classic Denims; Guess Top's Price

Actress
Anushka
Sharma
is
one
Bollywood
star
who
has
always
kept
comfort
clothes
on
her
priority
list
while
strongly
advocating
for
athleisure
and
lounge
wear.
Her
vacation
and
off-duty
styling
speak
volumes
about
her
love
for
comfort
clothes.
Though
the
actress,
who
has
been
on
a
sabbatical
from
work
since
the
birth
of
her
daughter
Vamika,
keeps
making
public
appearances
and
updating
her
fans
about
her
activity
on
social
media.
The
stunning
actress
knows
how
to
balance
her
professional
and
personal
lives,
and
after
a
long
gap,
will
soon
be
seen
in
her
upcoming
project,
Chakda
Xpress.
Anushka
recently
graced
an
event
for
the
promotion
of
a
brand,
where
her
attire
went
viral.
She
also
posted
a
few
pictures
wearing
the
outfit
on
her
Instagram
handle,
and
we
just
can't
stop
gushing
at
her
cuteness.
Check
out
her
post
here:-
ANUSHKA
SHARMA'S
YELLOW
OFF-SHOULDER
TOP
On
Tuesday,
Anushka
shared
a
bunch
of
pictures
of
herself
on
Instagram
wearing
a
sexy
bright
yellow
top
and
a
pair
of
classic
blue
denims.
The
off-shoulder
top
featured
a
sweetheart
neckline
and
billowing
sleeves,
and
the
denim
had
a
washed-out
appearance.
The
actress
looked
like
a
ray
of
sunshine
on
a
breezy
winter
morning.
The
bright
yellow
top
caught
everyone's
attention.
It
came
with
a
sleeveless
silhouette,
bold
sweetheart
neckline,
and
off-shoulder
detail.
Made
of
Indian
silk,
the
top
is
from
the
label
Malie.
The
relaxed-fitting
classic
blue
jeans
was
another
comfortable
clothing
choice.
Anushka
styled
her
look
with
a
pair
of
dainty
hoop
earrings
and
pastel-hued
heels.
She
barely
had
any
makeup
on,
just
a
hint
of
light-shaded
lips,
and
kept
her
hair
open.
ANUSHKA
SHARMA
YELLOW
TOP
PRICE
Anushka's
bright
yellow
Vica
top,
which
is
from
the
label
Malie,
is
quite
affordable.
If
you
want
that
vibrant
easy-go
top
for
yourself,
then
you
will
have
to
shell
out
some
Rs
20,000.
The
top,
which
is
called
the
"Vica
Top",
is
available
for
purchase
on
Malie's
website.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 19:40 [IST]