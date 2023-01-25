Anushka Sharma Is A Ray Of Sunshine In Bright Yellow Off-Shoulder Top & Classic Denims; Guess Top's Price

Actress Anushka Sharma is one Bollywood star who has always kept comfort clothes on her priority list while strongly advocating for athleisure and lounge wear. Her vacation and off-duty styling speak volumes about her love for comfort clothes. Though the actress, who has been on a sabbatical from work since the birth of her daughter Vamika, keeps making public appearances and updating her fans about her activity on social media.

The stunning actress knows how to balance her professional and personal lives, and after a long gap, will soon be seen in her upcoming project, Chakda Xpress. Anushka recently graced an event for the promotion of a brand, where her attire went viral. She also posted a few pictures wearing the outfit on her Instagram handle, and we just can't stop gushing at her cuteness.

Check out her post here:-

ANUSHKA SHARMA'S YELLOW OFF-SHOULDER TOP

On Tuesday, Anushka shared a bunch of pictures of herself on Instagram wearing a sexy bright yellow top and a pair of classic blue denims. The off-shoulder top featured a sweetheart neckline and billowing sleeves, and the denim had a washed-out appearance. The actress looked like a ray of sunshine on a breezy winter morning. The bright yellow top caught everyone's attention.

It came with a sleeveless silhouette, bold sweetheart neckline, and off-shoulder detail. Made of Indian silk, the top is from the label Malie. The relaxed-fitting classic blue jeans was another comfortable clothing choice. Anushka styled her look with a pair of dainty hoop earrings and pastel-hued heels. She barely had any makeup on, just a hint of light-shaded lips, and kept her hair open.

ANUSHKA SHARMA YELLOW TOP PRICE

Anushka's bright yellow Vica top, which is from the label Malie, is quite affordable. If you want that vibrant easy-go top for yourself, then you will have to shell out some Rs 20,000. The top, which is called the "Vica Top", is available for purchase on Malie's website.