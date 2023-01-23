Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding: Bride's Anamika Khanna Chikankari Lehenga Took 10000 Hours To Make - DETAILS

It's
time
to
send
congratulatory
messages
to
Athiya
Shetty
and
KL
Rahul
as
they
have
got
hitched
in
a
traditional
ceremony
on
Monday
(January
23).
The
couple
tied
the
knot
in
the
presence
of
their
family
members
and
close
friends
at
Suniel
Shetty's
Khandala
farmhouse.
Ditching
the
grand
celebrations,
the
lovebirds
opted
for
an
intimate
affair.
Athiya
Shetty
and
KL
Rahul
looked
elegant
as
they
wore
matching
wedding
outfits,
which
were
especially
designed
by
Anamika
Khanna
for
their
D-day.
They
complemented
each
other
in
the
traditional
attires
that
were
curated
by
the
prominent
designer.
Can
you
guess
how
many
hours
it
took
to
create
Athiya
Shetty's
bridal
lehenga?
We
bet
you
will
be
shocked
after
we
share
the
details
with
you.
Athiya
Shetty,
KL
Rahul
Are
MARRIED
Now
We
cannot
thank
Athiya
Shetty
enough
for
blessing
our
Instagram
feed
with
stunning
pictures
from
her
wedding.
The
new
bride
engaged
in
some
PDA
as
she
took
nuptial
vows
with
her
partner
KL
Rahul,
giving
us
a
picture-perfect
moment.
"In
your
light,
I
learn
how
to
love...Today,
with
our
most
loved
ones,
we
got
married
in
the
home
that's
given
us
immense
joy
and
serenity.
With
a
heart
full
of
gratitude
and
love,
we
seek
your
blessings
on
this
journey
of
togetherness," Athiya
wrote
while
sharing
the
photos
on
her
official
Instagram
handle.
Athiya
Shetty
Bridal
Lehenga
Details
Anamika
Khanna,
while
talking
to
a
leading
magazine,
shared
details
about
Athiya
Shetty's
bridal
lehenga,
She
revealed
that
she
created
a
fine
piece
of
Chikankari,
adding
jaali
ka
kaam
and
Zardozi
in
it.
For
her
wedding,
Athiya
opted
for
a
old-rose
colour,
including
a
few
metallic
colours
on
her
lehenga.
The
designer
confirmed
that
used
silk
organza
for
Athiya's
veil
and
dupatta.
How
Many
Hours
It
Took
To
Make
Athiya
Shetty
Lehenga?
While
we
are
busy
gushing
over
Athiya
Shetty's
bridal
lehenga,
it
took
several
hours
to
design
and
make
it.
And
you
will
be
surprised
after
we
reveal
the
exact
number
of
hours
that
Anamika
and
her
team
put
to
curate
it.
Anamika
spilled
the
beans
about
the
outfit,
calling
it
a
'labour
of
love'.
"The
outfit
is
a
labour
of
love.
It
took
approximately
10000
hours
to
make," Anamika
Khanna
told
Vogue
Magazine.
We
extend
our
heartiest
congratulations
to
the
newly
married
couple.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates.