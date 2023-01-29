Bhumi Pednekar's Toned Abs In Ravishing Emerald Green Cut-Out Gown Are A Sight For Sore Eyes

Bhumi
Pednekar
turned
heads
at
a
recent
award
show
in
Mumbai
with
her
stunning
appearance.
She
shared
some
photos
on
Instagram
that
showed
her
looking
gorgeous
in
a
green
cutout
gown
with
a
long
train.
Her
look
has
been
getting
a
lot
of
attention
online
and
proving
why
she's
a
true
fashion
icon.
Even
when
she's
not
acting,
Bhumi
loves
to
pose
for
stylish
photoshoots.
Bhumi
has
a
unique
fashion
sense
and
can
make
any
outfit
look
amazing.
Whether
she's
wearing
casual
or
western
clothing
or
a
traditional
saree,
she
knows
how
to
rock
it.
Just
take
a
look
at
her
photos
on
Instagram
from
her
various
photoshoots;
they
speak
for
themselves.
Bhumi
gave
her
fans
a
treat
over
the
weekend
by
posting
some
stunning
photos
on
Instagram
with
the
caption
"Yesterday
was
special...2
in
a
row."
She
was
dressed
in
a
stunning
all-green
outfit
from
the
clothing
brand
Gretel
Z.
Milano.
She
was
styled
by
celebrity
stylists
Mohit
Rai
and
Shubhi
Kumar.
Her
makeup
was
done
by
talented
artists
Sonik
Sarwate
and
Aarush
Mehra.
Bhumi
Pednekar's
green
satin
gown
was
the
showstopper
at
the
50th
Stardust
Awards
event.
The
gown
came
with
a
cut-out
design,
a
halter
neckline,
and
a
full-length
wraparound
bottom
featuring
a
long
train.
The
gown
fits
her
like
a
glove,
accentuating
her
curves
and
showcasing
her
perfectly
toned
abs.
The
backless
design
is
just
the
icing
on
the
cake.
To
complete
her
look,
Bhumi
picked
some
stylish
accessories,
including
golden
hoop
earrings,
multiple
silver
rings,
and
high-heeled
pumps,
that
went
seamlessly
with
the
attire.
Her
hair
was
styled
in
a
messy
bun
with
a
middle
part
by
celebrity
hairstylist
Seema.
The
Govinda
Naam
Mera
actress
kept
her
makeup
minimal
and
opted
for
a
nude
lip
color,
matching
eye
shadow,
lots
of
blush
on
her
cheeks,
darkly
defined
eyebrows,
a
radiant
highlighter,
winged
eyeliner,
smoky
eyes,
and
voluminous
lashes.
Workwise,
Bhumi
Pednekar
was
last
in
Govinda
Naam
Mera,
opposite
Vicky
Kaushal.
The
actress
is
one
of
the
busiest
actresses
in
Bollywood,
with
five
movies
lined
up
for
release
this
year,
including
Bheed,
Bhakshak,
The
Lady
Killer,
and
Meri
Patni
Ka
Remake,
all
of
which
are
in
production
stage.