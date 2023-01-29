Bhumi Pednekar's Toned Abs In Ravishing Emerald Green Cut-Out Gown Are A Sight For Sore Eyes

Bhumi Pednekar turned heads at a recent award show in Mumbai with her stunning appearance. She shared some photos on Instagram that showed her looking gorgeous in a green cutout gown with a long train. Her look has been getting a lot of attention online and proving why she's a true fashion icon. Even when she's not acting, Bhumi loves to pose for stylish photoshoots.

Bhumi has a unique fashion sense and can make any outfit look amazing. Whether she's wearing casual or western clothing or a traditional saree, she knows how to rock it. Just take a look at her photos on Instagram from her various photoshoots; they speak for themselves.

Bhumi gave her fans a treat over the weekend by posting some stunning photos on Instagram with the caption "Yesterday was special...2 in a row." She was dressed in a stunning all-green outfit from the clothing brand Gretel Z. Milano. She was styled by celebrity stylists Mohit Rai and Shubhi Kumar. Her makeup was done by talented artists Sonik Sarwate and Aarush Mehra.

Bhumi Pednekar's green satin gown was the showstopper at the 50th Stardust Awards event. The gown came with a cut-out design, a halter neckline, and a full-length wraparound bottom featuring a long train. The gown fits her like a glove, accentuating her curves and showcasing her perfectly toned abs. The backless design is just the icing on the cake.

To complete her look, Bhumi picked some stylish accessories, including golden hoop earrings, multiple silver rings, and high-heeled pumps, that went seamlessly with the attire. Her hair was styled in a messy bun with a middle part by celebrity hairstylist Seema. The Govinda Naam Mera actress kept her makeup minimal and opted for a nude lip color, matching eye shadow, lots of blush on her cheeks, darkly defined eyebrows, a radiant highlighter, winged eyeliner, smoky eyes, and voluminous lashes.

Workwise, Bhumi Pednekar was last in Govinda Naam Mera, opposite Vicky Kaushal. The actress is one of the busiest actresses in Bollywood, with five movies lined up for release this year, including Bheed, Bhakshak, The Lady Killer, and Meri Patni Ka Remake, all of which are in production stage.