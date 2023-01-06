Bhumi Pednekar Sizzle's The Internet With Her Fashion Game In Mexico Vacation Pictures

Actor
Bhumi
Pednekar
had
an
enjoyable
New
Year's
celebration
while
on
holiday
in
Tulum,
Mexico,
with
her
group
of
friends.
The
actress
travelled
to
Tulum,
a
picturesque
town
located
on
the
Yucatan
Peninsula's
Caribbean
coast,
to
spend
the
New
Year's
holiday.
They
took
to
Instagram
to
share
photos
from
the
trip
with
the
caption,
"My
year
so
far...#Tulum
#Vacay." The
post
received
numerous
likes
and
comments
from
their
followers.
We
were
particularly
impressed
with
Bhumi's
fashionable
choices
for
the
vacation,
which
included
a
range
of
outfits
such
as
bikinis,
coordinated
sets,
and
mini
dresses.
Bhumi
Pednekar
on
Friday
shared
a
series
of
pictures
and
videos
from
their
vacation
in
Tulum
on
Instagram.
The
first
image
shows
them
looking
stylish
in
a
sage
green
silk-satin
bralette
and
skirt
set,
while
the
second
slide
features
a
video
of
Bhumi
swimming
in
the
sea
while
wearing
a
wine-red
bikini
set.
They
also
wore
a
see-through
minidress
for
an
outing
with
friends.
All
of
these
outfits
would
be
great
choices
for
a
beach
vacation
and
could
serve
as
inspiration
for
your
own
vacation
wardrobe.
Bhumi
paired
each
look
with
messy
hair,
gold-toned
accessories,
and
glamorous
makeup.
Coming
to
her
outfits,
Bhumi
wore
a
sensual
silver-hued
bikini
top
that
had
strings
in
front.
Her
ruched
detailing
and
thigh-high
slit
flowy
skirt
added
a
lot
of
grace
to
her
look.
For
accessories,
Bhumi
went
for
dainty
jewellery,
minimal
makeup,
and
a
sleek
ponytail.
The
second
slide
is
a
video
clip
of
Bhumi
in
a
red-shaded
bikini,
where
she
is
looking
at
the
sea
waves.
In
the
third
photo,
Bhumi
poses
with
her
sister,
Samiksha
Pednekar,
and
her
friends.
In
another
photo,
the
actress
is
swinging
on
a
swing
wearing
yet
another
bikini
under
a
netted
short
overall.
After
Bhumi
shared
the
post
on
Instagram,
their
followers
left
many
positive
comments
and
called
her
goregous,
while
some
of
her
followers
expressed
their
admiration
for
Bhumi's
vacation
style
by
using
the
heart
and
fire
emojis.
One
user
wrote,
"You
are
unreal
Bhumi."
Another
commented,
"Ufff
[fire
emoji]."
Rhea
Kapoor
remarked,
"Give
us
the
tulum
look
book!"
Orhan
Awatramani
wrote,
"Beauty
is
the
Bhumi."