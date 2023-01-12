Lohri 2023: Bigg Boss 16’s Priyanka Choudhary-Inspired Suits To Wear For Festive Season

Bigg
Boss
16
contestant
Priyanka
Choudhary
has
emerged
as
the
fashionista
of
Salman
Khan's
reality
show.
Give
her
any
outfit,
be
it
western
or
Indian,
she
will
slay
it
like
a
queen.
While
we
have
mostly
seen
PCC
in
western
outfits
in
Bigg
Boss
16
house,
she
owns
several
stylish
Indian
attires
that
are
perfect
for
the
festive
season.
In
case
you
are
thinking
what
to
wear
this
Lohri,
you
need
to
take
cues
from
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary.
From
Patiala
suits
to
stylish
traditional
dresses,
you
need
to
raid
her
wardrobe
and
steal
these
clothes.
Why
not
take
inspiration
from
the
TV
diva
and
dress
up
like
her
while
celebrating
the
festival
of
Lohri
2023?
Go
Green
Like
Priyanka
Choudhary
Why
not
add
a
bling
in
your
life?
Dress
up
like
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
in
a
green
traditional
suit,
which
is
shimmery
and
classic.
Team
it
up
with
jhumkas
and
mojris
to
enhance
your
look.
We
bet
people
won't
be
able
to
take
their
eyes
off
you
if
you
recreate
this
look.
Shine
In
Yellow
Just
Like
Priyanka
Choudhary
Want
to
wear
yellow
but
not
an
ordinary
outfit?
Worry
not.
Take
fashion
cues
from
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
and
sport
a
yellow
and
brown
suit.
Pair
it
with
heavy
statement
earrings.
Married
ladies,
who
are
celebrating
their
first
Lohri,
can
flaunt
their
choodas.
Want
to
accessorize
your
overall
look?
Wear
a
huge
ring
just
like
our
Tejo.
Pink
Is
The
New
Black
And
Priyanka
Choudhary
Thinks
So
Surprise
everyone
by
wearing
a
pink
patiala
suit,
recreating
Tejo's
famous
look
from
Udaariyaan.
You
can
ask
your
partner
to
lift
you
in
his
arms,
striking
a
pose
like
FateJo.
While
Ankit
Gupta
and
Priyanka
Choudhary
had
a
blast
shooting
for
this
scene,
we
simply
loved
Pari's
outfit
for
the
episode.
Remember
to
keep
your
tresses
open
and
flash
your
million-dollar
smile
while
posing
for
the
camera.
Nothing
is
better
than
an
infectious
smile.
It
is
the
biggest
jewellery
that
one
can
wear.
Say
Yes
To
Red.
Priyanka
Choudhary
Loves
It
Too
Steal
all
the
limelight
at
the
Lohri
2023
celebrations
by
dressing
up
in
a
red
suit.
Opt
for
a
bright
lipstick
and
natural
make-up
and
see
the
magic.
While
we
are
crushing
over
Priyanka
Choudhary's
red
hot
look
in
traditional
attire,
we
are
sure
you
will
also
look
amazing
in
the
same
dress.
On
a
related
note,
Priyanka
Choudhary
became
the
winner
of
MyGlamm
Face
of
the
Season
contest.
She
defeated
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
and
Soundarya
Sharma
to
win
the
contestat,
earning
Rs
25
lakh
as
prize
money.
The
actress
will
also
get
an
opportunity
to
shoot
an
advertisement
with
Bollywood
actress
Shraddha
Kapoor.
What
do
you
have
to
say
about
Priyanka
Choudhary's
style?
Isn't
she
ruling
hearts
with
her
sartorial
choices
in
Bigg
Boss
16?
Which
dresses
would
you
like
to
steal
from
her
wardrobe?
Share
your
thoughts
with
us
@Filmibeat.