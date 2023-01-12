Lohri 2023: Bigg Boss 16’s Priyanka Choudhary-Inspired Suits To Wear For Festive Season

Go Green Like Priyanka Choudhary

Why not add a bling in your life? Dress up like Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in a green traditional suit, which is shimmery and classic. Team it up with jhumkas and mojris to enhance your look.

We bet people won't be able to take their eyes off you if you recreate this look.

Shine In Yellow Just Like Priyanka Choudhary

Want to wear yellow but not an ordinary outfit? Worry not. Take fashion cues from Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and sport a yellow and brown suit. Pair it with heavy statement earrings. Married ladies, who are celebrating their first Lohri, can flaunt their choodas. Want to accessorize your overall look? Wear a huge ring just like our Tejo.

Pink Is The New Black And Priyanka Choudhary Thinks So

Surprise everyone by wearing a pink patiala suit, recreating Tejo's famous look from Udaariyaan. You can ask your partner to lift you in his arms, striking a pose like FateJo. While Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Choudhary had a blast shooting for this scene, we simply loved Pari's outfit for the episode.

Remember to keep your tresses open and flash your million-dollar smile while posing for the camera. Nothing is better than an infectious smile. It is the biggest jewellery that one can wear.

Say Yes To Red. Priyanka Choudhary Loves It Too

Steal all the limelight at the Lohri 2023 celebrations by dressing up in a red suit. Opt for a bright lipstick and natural make-up and see the magic. While we are crushing over Priyanka Choudhary's red hot look in traditional attire, we are sure you will also look amazing in the same dress.